Kris Jenner Is Not ‘Pushing’ Scott Disick To Propose To Sofia Richie, Despite Tabloid Report

Kris Jenner, the matriarch and “momager” of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, was recently accused of trying to orchestrate an engagement between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. As The Inquisitr previously reported, an article from Radar Online claimed that this is Kris’ latest plan to secure an on-camera engagement for reality TV, although they didn’t specify whether she wants it for the family’s flagship show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, or Scott’s new show, Flip It Like Disick. Kris is an executive producer on both of these series, which air on the E! network.

“Kris is trying to push Scott to propose so that they can capture it on camera, and he is not having any of it,” the alleged insider said to Radar. “He wants to do this under his terms, and everyone is getting really impatient.”

But celebrity news watchdog Gossip Cop is on the case and have found that it’s another example of fake news about Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie. They reported that an interview with an insider from Scott’s side has confirmed that the story is untrue. According to their article, Kris has not been encouraging the father of three of her grandchildren to propose to his current girlfriend.

This is hardly the first time that a celebrity news media outlet has alleged that Scott is planning to propose to Sofia, however. Last month, Us Weekly reported that their sources said the two are discussing marriage.

“It’s a real possibility,” one source said.

“As it is now, Sofia and Scott look at each other as life partners,” another added.

Furthermore, Us claimed that Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, supports the idea of them getting engaged since Sofia has a great bond with their kids. Kourtney has vacationed with Scott and Sofia before, another indication that there’s no friction between them.

As Seventeen Magazine reported, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie confirmed their relationship on Instagram in 2017 with photos of them being affectionate with one another. Sofia was 19-years-old at the time and Scott was 34. The Shade Room later posted a video of them kissing at what looked like a celebration of them going public with their relationship.

While Scott has yet to confirm his purported plans to propose to Sofia, it looks like Kris Jenner isn’t trying to influence his decision, based on Gossip Cop’s reporting. But fans of the Kardashian brand likely won’t be surprised if the proposal ends up on Keeping Up with the Kardashians or Flip It Like Disick.