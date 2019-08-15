Jenny McCarthy, 46, Flaunts Ridiculously Toned Body In Green String Bikini

Jenny McCarthy seems to be defying her age in a little string bikini.

Jenny McCarthy is certainly not shy about showing off her well-toned body. The Masked Singer judge seems to be enjoying the summer as she was seen poolside wearing a skimpy bikini and she looks amazing.

At 46, McCarthy seems to be defying her age as she posed in a light green string bikini. The number not only showed off her slim waistline and lean legs, but she also displayed her muscular calves as well. Her long blonde hair was worn down, but she didn’t appear to have gotten wet at all. She seemed to be trying to adjust her bikini bottoms at one point, which showed off a bit more skin. The Daily Mail shared the photos that also had the mom-of-one lounging about on a huge pink flamingo in the pool while licking on an ice cream cone. Her pink-shaded sunglasses matched her floating flamingo as well.

McCarthy’s makeup consisted of smoky eyes and shiny pink lip color. There is no doubt that this girl can still rock a bikini, even 20 years after being named “Playmate of the Year.” She is in great shape and is not afraid to show off a bit.

Jenny McCarthy is currently hosting her own SiriusXM talk show where she pretty much chats about anything and everything. She is married to New Kids on the Block member, Donnie Wahlberg. He is currently filming new episodes of his CBS show, Blue Bloods.

The blonde beauty is known for her stance that the MMR vaccine that her son, Evan, received when he was 3-years-old. She believes the vaccine was the main cause of his autism. Many people have slammed her for her anti-vaccine views over the years, but she still stands by it.

McCarthy has also recently written a book called Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of “The View.” In the book that was released in April, she detailed her torrid relationship with Barbara Walters. They co-hosted the talk show together in 2013, but they seemed to clash way before that when McCarthy was a guest on the View.

These days, Jenny McCarthy is happy with her radio show and loving life with her adoring husband and son, as she reveals on social media. She has also been co-hosting New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest for a few years now. There is no word yet whether she will return to her hosting duties at the end of the year, but there’s a good chance that she will be invited back.

You can also catch Jenny McCarthy on season 2 of The Masked Singer which premieres on September 25.