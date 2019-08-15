Camille Kostek Beams As She Flaunts Curves In Bikini

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek is glowing in her latest social media post.

On Wednesday night, Camille took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself looking happier than ever as she wore a skimpy bikini top on the beach.

In the sexy snapshot, the model is seen radiating joy with a huge smile on her face. Camille sported a racy bikini top in the photo, which flaunted some major sideboob, as well as her toned arms.

Kostek had her long, blonde hair parted do the side and styled in loose curls that flowed down her back and over her shoulder. She added a flower behind her ear to accessorize the gorgeous beach look.

The model also sported a full face of makeup in the picture, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a glossy color on her plump lips.

In the caption of the photo, Camille opens up about choosing to be happy every single day of her life, even when she finds it difficult to hold her head up and put a smile on her face, adding that choosing happiness can change a person’s entire life.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camille Kostek is known not only for her modeling but for her relationship with former NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

Camille and Rob have been dating for years, and have become a fan-favorite couple among sports enthusiasts. Earlier this year when Gronkowski — or “Gronk” as he’s better known to football fans — announced his retirement, Kostek was right there to support him following his decision.

“You motivate me to be better, you show me that limits can be pushed and that challenges make you stronger. If you ask me, you’re the best to ever do it. There is nothing like the thrill of watching you play. I love you with all my heart, you allow me to take the term ‘proud girlfriend’ to a new level,” Kostek wrote on social media of Gronk’s retirement, adding multiple photos of herself and her boyfriend for fans to enjoy.

Fans have been wondering when Rob and Camille may finally walk down the aisle together, but for now, it seems that they are very happy with the current state of their relationship.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Camille Kostek and her sexy photos by following the model on her Instagram account.