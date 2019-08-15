Kristina Schulman Alludes To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Drama In A Stunning New Instagram Photo

Schulman is a fan favorite of Bachelor Nation and one of the people previously caught up in the Blake Horstmann love triangle.

Bachelor in Paradise star Kristina Schulman is a model from Russia who has also been on three Bachelor franchise shows. After getting her heart broken by Dean Unglert on last year’s season of Bachelor in Paradise, Schulman decided to give it another try this summer. Unfortunately, she’s already been caught up in quite a bit of drama thus far in the season, with some of it having begun before the first episode of the hit show ever aired, according to People.

In the first couple of episodes of Bachelor in Paradise, it was revealed that Schulman and fellow contestant Blake Horstmann had been intimate prior to appearing on the show. She admitted they had slept together the weekend of the Stagecoach music festival. The very next day, Horstmann also slept with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who is also currently on the show. Both Miller-Keyes and Schulman later found out about Horstmann’s shenanigans and called him out on them. Since then, Horstmann has been essentially deemed the “Player of Paradise.”

People shared Schulman’s latest Instagram post, where she alluded to the weekend when the drama began by posting a photo of the outfit she wore during Stagecoach weekend. In the photo, the model was standing underneath the Stagecoach entrance sign. She showed off her figure in a bright red dress with ruffled sleeves and a pair of tan boots.

“When everyone is asking where your red dress is from,” Schulman wrote, tagging Stagecoach.

Schulman wasn’t happy with Horstmann after discovering that he had sex with Miller-Keyes the night after he’d slept with her. Nevertheless, she appeared to move on from it after having a conversation with him. She then focused on forging new relationships with the other men on the show. However, Miller-Keyes certainly wasn’t as quick to forgive and forget. She made a number of public accusations regarding Horstmann and even claimed he told her she wasn’t allowed to speak of their night together.

Horstmann denied these claims and later publicly shared the private text message conversations he had with Miller-Keyes that night, in an effort to defend himself. In a lengthy Instagram post, he explained his reasoning for doing so.