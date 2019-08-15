Kailyn Lowry Tweets Support To Podcast Co-Host Lindsie Chrisley After Chrisley Family Legal Drama

Kailyn Lowry appears on Teen Mom 2, but she also hosts the podcast Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley. Lindsie is the estranged daughter of Todd Chrisley, who was recently indicted on tax evasion charges along with his wife, Julie Chrisley. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsie has broken her silence on the ordeal in a statement. Now, Kailyn is speaking out as well.

The mom-of-three took to Twitter to voice her support for her friend and co-host.

“I’ve been contacted by various media outlets regarding the case against the Chrisley Family. Lindsie is my one and only concern in this unfortunate situation, and I am supporting her privately as she navigates through this difficult time.”

The two moms started their podcast in 2017 after Lindsie left the hit reality television show Chrisley Knows Best. A source spoke to Radar Online back in 2017 and talked about the podcast and even revealed that the two moms had been friends “for years” before coming together for the venture.

“They have been friends for years and are doing a weekly one-hour long podcast that they are both super excited about!” the source said at the time.

The podcast is still going strong almost two years later and the women have tackled a number of topics. Not only that but they also often invite guest stars on their show. In the past, Teen Mom stars including Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood have guested on the show. The two even invited Jade Cline after it was announced she would be replacing Jenelle Evans on Teen Mom 2.

Despite having their differences, both Lindsie and Kailyn are moms to boys. Kailyn has three sons while Lindsie has one son.

Lindsie appeared on Chrisley Knows Best alongside her family but left the show in 2017. Following her exit, her relationship with her family has been troubled. In her statement regarding the legal drama released on Wednesday, the family troubles were mentioned. Lindsie’s attorney gave a statement to E! News.

“Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017,” part of the statement read.

Rumors suggested that the source of the information that led to the legal drama was Lindsie. However, the statement denies that Lindsie was the source and explains that she is “processing the events that have unfolded.”

Fans can listen to new episodes of Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley’s podcast Coffee Convos Thursdays.