Jessie James Decker Sizzles In Leopard Print Daisy Dukes

Country cutie Jessie James Decker, who is married to former NFL player Eric Decker, recently took to Instagram with a sassy photo from a shopping expedition.

In the shot, Decker posed on a busy street in an outdoor shopping area. She opted to rock a pair of short leopard print Daisy Dukes that left her toned, tanned thighs on display, and paired the bottoms with an equally eye-catching green tank. She had a cross-body bag to keep her necessities close without having to carry another bag, and rocked slip-on white athletic shoes. Decker finished the look with a pair of aviator sunglasses and pulled her hair up in a messy bun for the adventure.

She explained in the caption that she was out on a bit of a girls’ trip, but she didn’t have her hands filled with clothing or accessories — instead, as she admitted to her followers, she had bought a bunch of candy to bring home with her for her nieces and children.

Decker’s followers absolutely loved the shot, and it received over 64,000 likes from her eager fans.

One fan of her music couldn’t help but ask whether Decker would be releasing any new tunes soon.

“So I know its wishful thinking but hopefully you are working on music and we will get some new tunes soon??????”

Another fan commented on her shoes, and said, “keepin it real with the slides.”

Though Decker may eventually decide to get back in the music game full-time, for the time being, she has another project keeping her hands full. In addition to being a busy mom, she is now the founder, creative director and CEO of her own brand, Kittenish, as she states in her Instagram bio.

The country cutie has stayed true to her southern roots and opened the store’s first location in Nashville, Tennessee, but the Kittenish Instagram claims that a location in Destin, Florida is coming soon as well.

Decker herself has been rocking plenty of her brand’s pieces, and the Kittenish Instagram page featured Decker’s selfie in the leopard print shorts, with the caption “MEOW Monday! Kittenish shorts on point.”

In fact, Decker seems to be showcasing the brand by sharing plenty of sizzling selfies of her incredible body in Kittenish pieces. She recently shared a snap of herself in worn black Daisy Dukes with a crop top that revealed a lacy bra and a scandalous amount of cleavage for a super sexy look.