Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Wows In White Bikini For Sizzling Double Instagram Update

Gabby Epstein jetted off to Los Angeles today, but not before sharing a sizzling new Instagram post that her fans are going absolutely wild for.

The latest addition to the Australian bombshell’s feed was shared on Wednesday, August 14, and is certainly not one to miss. The upload included not one, but two steamy shots of the social media sensation lounging poolside in a skimpy swimwear that sent temperatures soaring.

Gabby sent pulses racing in yet another itty-bitty bikini as she basked in the sunlight and showed off her incredible physique. Her tiny two-piece swimsuit was from the brand Pretty Little Thing — and a quick scroll through her bikini-clad feed shows that this is hardly the first time that she has worn an ensemble from the line. The blonde babe’s sexy swimwear had a unique, mesh fabric and consisted of an underwire-style top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets, especially in the first photo of the set when she bent at the hips to flaunt an insane amount of cleavage towards the camera.

That matching bottoms of the set provided an equally-as-risque display — but Gabby’s 2.3 million followers certainly did not seem to mind that she was showing some skin. Its dangerously high-cut design left her famous curves completely exposed as well as her long, toned legs, one of which she had bent in front of her. Its thick waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock hard abs, though they hardly needed any help getting noticed.

The stunner added some bling to her look with a layered set of necklaces that fell down her bare decolletage, drawing even more eyes towards her busty display. She also added a pair of trendy hoop earrings, which peaked through her platinum locks that cascaded over her shoulders in loose, beachy waves. Her locks were perfectly styled to frame her face, which was done up with a gorgeous makeup look consisting of a red lip, blush, and highlighter that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the Aussie beauty went wild for the latest eye-popping upload to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up nearly 40,000 likes after just five hours of going live to the social media platform, while hundreds flocked to the comments section with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Actual body goals,” one person wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

“Your beauty is out of this world,” commented a third.

Fans that have been following the social media sensation for a while know that she is hardly shy about showing some skin on the platform. Just yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Gabby showed off her flawless physique again while horseback riding, wearing nothing more than a tiny white crop top and cheeky red bikini bottoms that left her peachy backside exposed almost in its entirety, sending her followers into an absolute frenzy.