Vanessa Hudgens Sizzles In Tiny Polka Dot Bikini

Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens is one of the latest celebrities who chose Italy as her summer vacation spot — Sardinia, to be specific. Two days ago, Hudgens shared a stunning shot of herself and her partner staring out at a sunset from a gorgeous balcony, all dolled up and enjoying the Italian views.

Today, Hudgens cranked up the heat with a sizzling double Instagram update that had her fans drooling. In the first shot, Hudgens was perched on a rock in a large body of water and had her head tossed back and her face turned up to the sun. Her elbows were against the rock and she had one leg extended and one leg slightly bent to amplify her curves. Her toned physique was on full display in a tiny bikini that could barely contain her curves. Hudgens rocked the seductive pose that tantalized all her Instagram followers.

In the second snap in the post, Hudgens shared a goofier side of herself by posing in a seated position on the rock. Her curves were still visible in the skimpy bikini, but she had a huge smile on her face and the snap had a more casual vibe. The water looked blissfully empty and the skies behind her were clear in what appeared to be an idyllic day.

Hudgens’ fans loved the update on her adventures, and the snap received more than 130,000 likes within less than half an hour. In the caption, Hudgens waxed poetic about Sardinia and what an incredible time she had there. She also shared with her fans that she has “a ton” of pictures from her vacation, so her eager followers will have to keep checking her Instagram page for any sizzling updates.

Loading...

Fans wanting to know the secrets behind Hudgens’ toned body are in luck. In an interview with Women’s Health last year, she shared her love of exercise, and one type of class in particular — SoulCycle.

“Leaving the room knowing that I’m stronger than when I got there helps boost my confidence. Working out is like moving meditation. I feel you can work through things better in movement than being stagnant. You’re pushing through and surviving, and you know you will succeed and get through it no matter how uncomfortable it is. That spills into life, ’cause you can walk into things with more certainty that you’ll end up all right.”

Hudgens admitted in the interview that she finds time in her busy schedule for six workouts a week in order to get her incredible physique.