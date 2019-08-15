Watch LA Galaxy Vs. FC Dallas Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, 6-Point Swing In Battle For MLS West Playoffs

The LA Galaxy host FC Dallas in a battle of two clubs separated by a single point on the Major League Soccer Western Conference table.

The LA Galaxy look to hold on to their top-seven place in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference in what is effectively a six-point game Wednesday against visiting FC Dallas, a team that poured in five goals on Saturday in a win over the West’s third-place team, Minnesota United, as Soccerway reported. The hosts return to their home turf for their first league match since July 19, after dropping three straight on the road, and currently sit just one point ahead of seventh-place Dallas. For the Galaxy, questions also surround Zlatan Ibrahimovic who was denied a series of what appears to be obvious penalty calls in a loss to DC United. How “Ibra” will attempt to gain a position in the box against Dallas could play a major role in deciding the winner of the match that will live stream from Carson, California.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the MLS inter-conference showdown on Sunday, pitting Eastern fourth-place New York Red Bulls against the powerhouse Western leaders Los Angeles FC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The kickoff time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PDT at the 27,000-seat Dignity Health Sports Park — until this year known as StubHub Center — in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson, California, on Wednesday, August 14. That start time will be 10:30 p.m. EDT, 9:30 p.m. CDT.

In the United Kingdom, the kickoff is set for 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, British Summer Time. Fans in Jamaica can watch the game at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, and on many other Caribbean islands, the live stream starts at 10:20 p.m. in the Atlantic Standard Time Zone.

Argentine forward Cristian Pavón made his debut for the Galaxy in the game against DC United, and while an unusually generous Ibrahimovic called the new signing “the best man on the field” in the match, as Pro Soccer USA reported, questions still remain as to how Pavón and Ibra will coordinate their attack for LA.

One thing about the Galaxy is certain, however, as The Dallas Morning News noted. They need a win to stop their slide and hold on to a playoff position.

Honduras international Bryan Acosta returned to the FC Dallas lineup last week after the MLS All Star game. Mark Kolbe / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas Wednesday MLS West match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media network ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription requires a fee of $4.99 per month but also includes a seven-day free trial period, giving fans an opportunity to watch the Los Angeles vs. Dallas showdown at no charge.

In Jamaica and the Caribbean islands, ESPN Play Caribbean will stream the match.

In Canada, the TSN Go sports platform will provide a live stream. And in the U.K. and Ireland, a live stream of the LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas match can be accessed via Premier Sports.

For a complete list of live streaming sources for LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas in countries around the world, check out Live Soccer TV.