Britney Spears Flaunts Curves In Daisy Dukes & Dresses As Fans Worry About Her Mental State

Britney Spears put all of her curves on display this week with a racy new social media video.

On Wednesday night, Britney posted a video on her Instagram account, where she showed off some pieces of her wardrobe which she found in the depths of her closet.

In the clips, the singer is seen showing off her famous figure in a yellow crop top and a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes. Britney showcased her long, lean legs, flat tummy, and killer abs in the ensemble as she also donned a gray hat over her long, flowing blonde hair.

Spears also wore an off-the-shoulder red dress as she smiled while rocking back and forth in front of the mirror. In a second red dress, Brit showed off of her legs due to the very short skirt and dances in front of the mirror while thrusting her pelvis playfully.

The video gained over 658,000 likes in the first hour after it was posted, but some fans took to the comment section to reveal that they were very worried about Britney’s mental health due to her behavior in the video.

One social media user revealed that she didn’t consider Spears’ behavior normal and that she was concerned about it. Another person revealed that Britney posted the “strangest” things, and slammed her clothes as ’90s fashion.

A third person even went as far as to ask Britney if she was okay due to the content of the video.

“Guyssss [sic] I’m concerned!!” another person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears checked herself into a mental health facility earlier this year, and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, stood by her during the ordeal. She later took to social media to thank her fans for their love and support.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you,” Spears wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Spears recently caught the attention of fans this summer when she showed up on the red carpet with Asghari and a large diamond ring on her hand.

Fans immediately began to speculate about whether or not Sam and Britney were engaged and planning to walk down the aisle together.

However, sources later told People Magazine that the couple, who have been dating for about two years, are not engaged despite the diamond sparkler on the singer’s hand.

