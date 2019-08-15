‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Talks Situation With Ex Jo Rivera And Vee Torres: ‘I Hate Jo’s Guts Right Now’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and her ex Jo Rivera had, at one time, a very amicable relationship. In fact, Kail was even at Jo’s wedding last year when he married his longtime girlfriend, Vee Torres. However, things have changed between the two, who used to get along well. According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Kail says she “hates Jo’s guts right now.”

Kail opened up about the situation on her Coffee Convos podcast with co-host Lindsie Chrisley. Originally, Jo’s wife Vee was supposed to appear on the podcast, but that didn’t happen. Many thought that since Kail and Jo are not getting along, she and Vee are also not getting along, but it isn’t anything like that, as Kail explained.

“I hate Jo’s guts right now but I’m not here to put Vee in the middle. But while Jo and I are having issues, she’s not going to come out on the podcast. I run off at the mouth all the time. While I am taking full accountability for this, I do feel like I understand where she was coming from and not wanting to be a part of it because of [the issues with Jo].”

Kailyn revealed that when she was in Hawaii, Vee texted her and wanted to talk about the podcast.

Last month, Kailyn took a trip to Hawaii with her three sons, along with her Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer and her three daughters. MTV was even there to capture some of the adventures. However, MTV didn’t film Kail for the trip. It turns out she took her oldest son on the trip over Jo’s scheduled visitation time. Jo was scheduled to have their son for the Fourth of July and, although Kail asked, Jo wasn’t willing to give up his visitation.

However, Kailyn admitted that she didn’t know how much Vee knew about the Hawaii situation.

“Jo is her husband and she’s going to respect her husband and his wishes,” Kailyn explained.

Even though she isn’t going to be on Kail’s podcast right now, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen in the future. Kail explained once she and Jo resolve the situation, Vee would be willing to go on the podcast.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn opened up about the Hawaii trip and revealed why she decided to take her son.

Kail is currently filming for Teen Mom 2 and will appear on the upcoming season. An air date has not been announced for Season 9B.