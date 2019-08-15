Fox News Poll Shows Potential Trouble For Donald Trump As Disapproval Jumps To Near Highest Point Ever

Donald Trump could be facing an uphill battle in 2020 as a new poll shows that his disapproval rating has jumped to close to its highest point ever.

The Fox News poll found that disapproval jumped by 5 percentage points in the last month alone, bringing it up to 56 percent. The previous high for the poll was 57 percent, recorded in October 2017. A total of 43 percent of respondents said they approve of the job Donald Trump is doing as president, marking a drop of 3 percentage points from the last poll.

Trump saw particular drops among some of his key supporter groups, The Hill reported. His disapproval among men rose to an all-time high of 53 percent, including a record 46 percent of white men. Trump also earned disapproval marks from 64 percent of independents.

The drop came during an overall difficult time for the president. Donald Trump had stumbled through a series of controversies over the last month, including a series of remarks widely decried as racist. That included a tweet in which Trump told a group of Democratic congresswomen of color to go back to their “original” countries. Three of the four were born in the United States, while the fourth is a naturalized citizen who emigrated from Somalia.

The president later took to Twitter to attack a majority-black congressional district including the city of Baltimore as a “rat and rodent infested mess,” echoing almost the exact wording of a segment that had aired on Fox News just minutes before.

Trump’s remarks in both instances were widely criticized as racist, but the president himself pushed back as he claimed he was the “least racist” person in the world.

The president found himself under criticism again after a pair of mass shootings that took place within 13 hours, including one suspected of being carried out as a hate crime against Hispanics. Trump’s critics say his divisive and sometimes violent rhetoric toward immigrants is fueling white nationalist terrorists, though Trump himself decried white supremacy in remarks after the shootings.

Donald Trump has been hit with some other difficult poll numbers recently. As MSNBC reported, Trump’s approval is underwater in 10 key states that he won in 2016, including Texas. Trump would likely need to hold onto all of these states in order to win re-election.

Loading...

President Trump’s job approval numbers are underwater in 10 of the key states he won in 2016, according to a new poll. What does that mean for 2020? https://t.co/MrCQwbWYid — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 14, 2019

Despite some of the more difficult polling in recent weeks, Donald Trump maintains high approval ratings among Republican voters and has other advantages going into the 2020 presidential election, including robust fundraising.