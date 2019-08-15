Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Throwback Snap Of Herself As A Child

Most fans of model and notorious foodie Chrissy Teigen will be familiar with her mother, Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen. Pepper is constantly being featured in Chrissy’s life, from appearing in her Instagram Stories to appearing in her cookbooks, thanks to the culinary influence she has had on her daughter. In fact, Pepper herself has built a following of roughly 202,000 fans on Instagram, simply because the glimpses of her on Chrissy’s own accounts aren’t enough for true Pepper fans — though she still has a way to go before reaching her daughter Chrissy’s 25.4 million followers.

Today, Chrissy decided to throw it back with an adorable shot of herself and her mom, way back when Chrissy was just a kid. In the snap, the duo posed together somewhere tropical with palm trees behind them in the background. Chrissy’s hair was loose in wild curls, and she rocked a bold yellow and pink polka dot outfit. Pepper opted for a printed blouse in neutral tones, paired with high-waisted baggy shorts that were belted at the waist. Pepper accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and bag and had a huge smile on her face.

Chrissy showcased her notorious humor in the caption, telling her fans that she and her mom were slaying, even back in the day.

The snap received over 204,000 likes within just four hours, as many people weighed in on the shot.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards commented, “I love Pepper.”

Pepper herself commented on the shot and hilariously referenced her retro style in the picture.

“One of this day Princess’s Diana hair cut will make it come back!” she said.

Many fans couldn’t quite believe that Pepper looked virtually the same in the shot standing with Chrissy as a child as she does when she’s standing next to her adult daughter today.

“Seriously?!? Is your mom aware there is this thing called “aging”?!”

Quite a few followers were struck by the similarity between a young Chrissy in the photo and Chrissy and John Legend’s daughter Luna, who she often posts sweet pictures of on Instagram.

“The time has come Chrissy, we need side by sides of you and Luna at the same age,” one follower said.

“Ok I thought Luna looked like John.. nope. She literally is you,” another fan commented.

Fans of Chrissy and Pepper will have to stay tuned to both of their Instagram pages to see their next sweet shot together — or to see if Chrissy shares one of Pepper’s culinary tricks.