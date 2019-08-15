Pregnant Christina Milian Looks Jaw-Dropping In Frayed Daisy Dukes & Heeled Boots At Louis Vuitton

Christina Milian is proving that pregnancy suits her. The “Dip It Low” singer announced her pregnancy earlier this summer, with fans appearing pumped to see Christina become a mother for the second time. The 37-year-old has taken to Instagram for an update and suffice to say that Christina and her bump are killing it.

Christina’s update today came with a glitzy geo-tag. While the singer didn’t outline which part of the world she was in, she did name-drop a luxury brand. Christina was at a French designer Louis Vuitton store. Presumably, the star had stopped by one of the retailer’s outlets. The update was ticking boxes on many fronts. It sent Christina’s fans a reminder that she’s already a mother of one, alongside showcasing her sexy pregnancy look.

Christina’s first photo showed her with daughter Violet. The 9-year-old had been photographed crouching down on the floor by her mother in what seemed to be a swish setting. Pink-painted balustrades and palm trees under a gold-colored dome showed the duo hanging in style, although that’s generally how it rolls when you’re stopping by Louis Vuitton. While Violet was wearing a summery dress, her mother was upping the ante in a tiny pair of frayed Daisy Dukes. The star’s second image – this one showed her solo – better served to showcase the look, with fans seeing Christina shot full length as she rocked her ensemble. Christina had paired her shorts with chunky heeled boots and a casual tee.

With her long legs on show and hints of her baby bump, Christina was looking on-point, glowing, and sensational. Beady-eyed fans will have noticed that boyfriend and baby daddy to the singer’s expecting child, Matt Pokora, was tagged as the photographer.

Christina’s update hasn’t gone unnoticed. It managed to rack up more than 41,000 likes within three hours of going live. Given, however, that Christina comes armed with 5.2 million Instagram followers, clocking the likes comes easily for this singer.

Christina has definitely been rocking some designer looks since announcing her pregnancy. An update made at the beginning of August (seen above) came complete with the same shorts finish, but the designer injection was also there. Milian had opted for Italian brand Fendi, with the designer’s cat-eye motif visible on her t-shirt. The iconic Peekaboo logo that covers the brand’s bags and apparel is frequently seen on famous faces such as Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

Christina may not come with fame quite on Kendall or Gigi’s level, but her days as a 2000’s pop face haven’t been forgotten. Fans wishing to see more of Christina should follow her Instagram.