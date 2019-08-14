Ayesha Curry Glows In Latest Instagram Post, Anticipates ‘Family Food Fight’ Winner

Foodie Ayesha Curry has been carving out a place for herself in the industry for years now. She got her start with her own blog and YouTube channel, and eventually transitioned into the restaurant world. Along the way, she even wrote a cookbook, The Seasoned Life.

Curry gained some television experience when she had her own cooking show for a while, but she entered the television world as a judge of ABC’s Family Food Fight this year. Curry puts her personality and culinary expertise to the test on the show as one of the judges and has been heavily promoting the reality competition show since it started airing.

Now, things are coming to a close and the finale is coming up — and Curry decided to get her fans excited about the big event by sharing a preview photo.

In the snap, Curry looks absolutely stunning in an all white ensemble. For the special occasion, she opted to rock a pair of white dress pants, a white top, white blazer to finish off the look, and a pair of strappy black sandals. Her hair was slicked back in a low style that looked chic and elegant, and she posed with her fellow judges Graham Elliot and Cat Cora in front of a wooden table.

On the table were three larger-than-life championship belts that will be awarded to the winner of the show.

Curry’s fans loved the preview shot, and the snap received more than 13,800 likes within less than an hour. And, based on the comments section, many of her fans are watching the show she’s been promoting hard on her Instagram page for the past few weeks.

“I seriously cannot wait for tomorrow’s episode,” one fan said.

“This season went by fast! Are we thinking of a season II,” another fan asked, already looking forward to more Curry on the screen.

In the snap she shared today, Curry and her fellow judges had very serious expressions on their faces. However, it’s not serious on set all the time. Curry shared a snap of herself yesterday with her Family Food Fight crew, and she had a huge smile on her face, as did Elliot and Cora.

In the caption for that post, Curry encouraged her fans to watch the finale of the show, where they crown the winner of the season. Many of her fans were clearly invested in who would take home the crown, as the comments section was filled with musings and speculation.