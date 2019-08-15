WWE News: Big Cass Met With Vince McMahon Before Release, Firing Was Not A Surprise

Big Cass knew he had issues during his last months in WWE and he had to face them.

Around one year ago, Big Cass ended up receiving his release from WWE which concluded his tenure after six years with the company. Over the course of the last year, it has become known that Cass (now known as CaZXL) was dealing with a lot of issues which included his mental health. Now, he’s opening up about his life, his past, and the fact that it wasn’t a shock to him when Vince McMahon finally fired him.

Back in December, Big Cass was in a very bad place after having a seizure and pretty much letting himself go. He had gained a lot of weight, was vastly out of shape, and it just seemed as if his wrestling career was coming to an end while his life was only becoming more complicated.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Cass recently reappeared on the independent wrestling circuit and is in the best shape of his life. He is working on his getting his mind in order and bettering his life while continuing his career inside of the wrestling ring.

On Friday night, Enzo Amore (nZo) and Cass will appear at the Prison Break event in Poughkeepsie, New York for Northeast Wrestling. It’s going to be a pretty big event as former WWE superstar Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) will be taking on Pentagon Jr. in a first-ever match between the two.

In promotion of that event, CaZXL and nZo spoke with Fox News on a number of topics, and that includes their releases from WWE.

At the time of his release from WWE, Big Cass was in a pretty big feud with Daniel Bryan, and it could have been huge for him. Complaints came from backstage about him being too stiff in the ring and ignoring cues to end his in-ring promo which led to a lot of heat falling on him.

After the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Cass worked a WWE Live Event with Daniel Bryan and he was told he had a meeting with Vince McMahon the next day. While he said that the meeting went really well, he knew what was coming when he was told about it.

“[The firing] didn’t come as a shock to me. I was pretty out of control for a few months. The night after Money in the Bank, I had main-evented the house show with Daniel Bryan. When I came back from the match, I was told, ‘You have a meeting with Vince [McMahon] tomorrow at noon at the building,’ and I knew it right then and there what was going to go down.”

Big Cass said they talked for about an hour and that was the end of his time with WWE. Before leaving the room, Vince McMahon did tell him that he “did nothing wrong” and to hold his head high when leaving the building. After struggling a bit more, Cass is now in great shape and looking to get his career back on track. There may never be a return to WWE in the cards, but one never knows in professional wrestling.