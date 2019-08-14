Kendall Jenner Knocks The Paparazzi Dead In Nothing But A Band T-Shirt

Kendall Jenner is proving just why she’s the highest-paid supermodel in the world. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star may have the budget to fill her wardrobe with every designer item on earth, but it looks like Kendall was flying the flag for all things low-frills today. The 23-year-old has managed to knock the paparazzi dead in nothing but a t-shirt, as images obtained by the Daily Mail proved.

Kendall was photographed out and about in Beverly Hills, California. The supermodel was alone, although the other side of the camera likely featured a full crew – this member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan tends to be chased by crowds of paparazzi.

Photos showed Kendall wowing in nothing but a loose black t-shirt with the iconic logo of rock legends Aerosmith. The all-black look had been paired with a pair of sneakers, although pops of yellow and white on the shirt added some variety. Kendall’s insanely long legs were on full show, although the model herself didn’t appear out to flaunt her physique. Kendall was mostly snapped with her head down as she looked at her phone, although one image did see the Adidas spokesperson shoot the cameras a direct gaze.

The fuss-free look seemed to extend to every part of Kendall today. The brunette had her trademark dark locks tied away from her face, with a likewise simple feel from a face that seemed mostly makeup-free. The model was taking in the natural sunlight with no shades – given the Kardashian-Jenner penchant for eyewear, this seemed to be just one more example of why Kendall is considered the family’s black sheep.

Kendall’s fashion sense is a hot topic. The model may have worn custom-made Versace for her 2019 Met Gala appearance, but the orange and feather-adorned gown seen that night was only one side of Kendall. This star is renowned for her offbeat and vintage ensembles, with her looks often kicking off trends out of nowhere.

Speaking to Vogue about her style, Kendall revealed that she’s into keeping things fresh. The magazine had asked Kendall whether she’d keep anything in her closet for possible future kids, but the model seemed out to set the record straight with her answer.

“I go through my closet probably about once every two months and get rid of so much stuff. I swear to you, it fills back up within a week. It is crazy! I don’t have the biggest closet at my house in LA, so it gets really stuffed, really quickly,” she said.

Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her Instagram.