Bombshell Abby Dowse Is A Vision In Black Lingerie & Fishnet Stockings

Once again, Abby Dowse is proving that no outfit is off-limits.

The blonde bombshell regularly flaunts her toned and tanned figure to fans in a number of sexy ensembles ranging from bikinis to lingerie and just about any other sexy look that you could dream up. She’s amassed a following of over 1.4 million-plus on Instagram alone and with each and every photo that she shares with fans, she earns a ton of attention — racking up the likes and comments.

In the most recent image that was shared with fans, Abby looks spectacular in another NSFW outfit. While posing with a white wall and door just at her back, Abby stands front and center in the photo, leaving little to the imagination in another sexy look. The stunner pops out of a tiny black bra that features criss-cross strings, offering generous views of cleavage.

To go along with the top, the stunner rocks lacy, string bottoms that showcase her killer legs. The model pairs her look with lacy black fishnet stockings that hit at her thigh and since the post went live, fans have been raving. So far, the sultry image has earned the bombshell a ton of attention with over 18,000 likes and upwards of 400 comments.

While most fans commented on the image to gush over her incredible figure, countless other fans simply let Abby know that she looks stunning. Many others took to the photo and just commented with their choice of emoji.

“So so beautiful, love your lingerie,” one fan gushed with a flame emoji.

“Always so beautiful, love this look,” another wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“Angel in Lingerie or better.. you are a Goddess,” one more chimed in.

Loading...

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Abby stunned in a barely-there bikini. The gorgeous shot was snapped at a downward angle as Abby lied in a pool lounger. Only the model’s plump lips and nose were visible in the shot due to the angle of the photo but it still looked picture-perfect. Dowse’s whole entire body was on full display in one of the tiniest suits on the planet.

The top of the NSFW bikini was metallic and it barely contained the model’s cleavage as she put on a busty display. The bottoms of the suit were equally as small, featuring string sides and just a thin piece of fabric to cover her NSFW parts. The shot earned her plenty of attention with over 500-plus comments.