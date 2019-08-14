Natalie Roser Flaunts Killer Body In Dripping Wet Bikini

Natalie Roser barely gives her Instagram fans a day to breathe. The Australian bombshell seemingly never gets tired of sharing breathtaking snapshots of herself in a host of bikinis, and her legion of followers are most definitely not complaining about it.

On Wednesday, the blonde bombshell was at it once again as she took to the popular social media platform to share a smoldering photo of herself dripping wet in a skimpy bikini that puts her incredible body in full evidence. In the snapshot, the 29-year-old model is posing on her side right underneath a large rock as she lies in a shallow pool of ocean water. The Maxim model is rocking a coral two-piece bathing suit made darker from being wet that consists of a triangle top with straps that go over Roser’s shoulders and features a plunging neckline that puts her cleavage on full display.

Roser teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that tie up on the sides, sitting high on her hips and lower at the front, in a way that helps accentuate the natural curvature of the model’s figure. According to the tag she included with her post, the swimsuit she is wearing is from Ark Swimsuit, an Australian brand of minimalist swimwear, for which Roser often models.

In the shot, Roser is holding up her torso with her hands as she shoots a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips parted. Roser’s blonde tresses are partially wet as its large beach waves cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. In addition, the model appears to be wearing a light coral eyeshadow to match her swimsuit, paired with a thin layer of eyeliner and mascara, which make the baby blue of her eyes stand out. Roser’s tanned complexion was achieved via Tanned Australia, a sunless protect that allows the user to boast that summer glow without the sun damage.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Roser shared with her 1.1 million-plus Instagram followers — had garnered more than 13,800 likes and upward of 200 comments in just a few hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Australian model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“Yaas! What an incredible woman,” one user wrote.

“Great picture of a beautiful lady,” one fan chimed in.

“Just wow,” a third fan echoed the sentiments.