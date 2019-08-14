Fitness Model Ana Cheri Flaunts Plenty Of Underboob In Skimpy Snakeskin Bikini

Ana Cheri is a fitness model and instructor who uses her Instagram feed to promote healthy and active living. But the model also finds time to share plenty of sexy snapshots of herself in bikinis and lingerie, which her followers have proved again and again that they are there for.

That is what Cheri did on Tuesday when she took to the popular social media platform to share a racy photo of herself in a minuscule bikini that leaves little to the imagination. In the shot, the 33-year-old brunette bombshell is posing outdoors near some flowers as she rocks a two-piece bathing suit that features a light pink and brown snakeskin print. The bikini consists of a straight-cut top that ties up at the center and features two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders. It also features a narrow structure that leaves plenty of cleavage and underboob on display.

Cheri teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms that tie up and the sides, coming up high on her waist. This helps accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her full, wide hips with her toned and fit midsection. According to the tag she included with her post, the sexy two-piece is by Fashion Nova, a brand she often promotes on her Instagram feed.

The model completed her look with a white shirt, which she is wearing just on her arms as if it were a cover-up. She accessorized her outfit with a round woven straw purse and matching cork shoes, which she is carrying in her hands, suggesting she was barefoot when the photo was captured.

Cheri’s brunette hair is swept over to one side and down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulder and onto her chest. She is wearing a metallic pink eyeshadow that matches the color of her swimsuit, as well as a perfect cat eye in black.

The post, which Cheri shared with her impressive 12 million-plus Instagram followers, garnered more than 144,000 likes and upwards of 1,100 comments in under a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the California beauty took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“This lady is just the epitome of naturally pretty!” one fan raved, trailing the comment with a red heart and a fire emoji.

“Ayyyyyyy hot mama,” another user chimed in.

“Ana you’re gonna break down the internet!” a third fan exclaimed, also trailing the message with a fire emoji.