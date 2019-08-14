‘Southern Charm’ Star Cameran Eubanks Discusses Launch Of ‘The Real Housewives Of South Carolina’ On Instagram

See her photo.

Could Cameran Eubanks soon star on her third reality show?

Following a stint on MTV’s The Real World: San Diego and a long-running position on Bravo TV’s Southern Charm, the new mom took to her Instagram page where she spoke of the potential launch of a Real Housewives franchise in her home state of South Carolina.

On August 13, Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish took notice of Eubanks’ post and said that she would love to see South Carolina join the two other franchises based out of southern cities, The Real Housewives of Dallas and The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and has volunteered to be the casting director for the possible series.

In the caption of a photo of herself standing in beside a T-shirt that said, “The Real Housewives of Summerville,” Eubanks said she would lead the charge to find cast members in her area. As some may know, Summerville is a town in South Carolina that is located northeast of where Eubanks and her Southern Charm co-stars live in Charleston.

Although a Real Housewives of Summerville or Real Housewives of Charleston has not yet been confirmed, or even addressed by Any Cohen, Eubanks told her fans and followers that the potential new series could be her next career move.

While Cohen didn’t respond to Eubanks’ Instagram photo, a number of her fans and followers did and in the comments section, several expressed interest in a South Carolina-based Real Housewives franchise.

“Yes there needs to be a Housewives of Charleston!!!” one person wrote.

“I want to see a Real Teachers of Charleston. No one knows how hard it is or how hard we drink!!!” another said.

Loading...

According to a third fan, Eubanks’ Southern Charm co-star, Craig Conover, would be a great fit for a potential Real Househusbands of Charleston series.

Other members of Eubanks’ online fanbase suggested that the show would be a sure hit and told her they’d be watching if it ever came to air on Bravo TV.

While Eubanks isn’t exactly a “housewife” and has a career in real estate, she has been taking things easy since welcoming her baby girl, Palmer Corrine Wimberly, in 2017. Luckily, due to Eubanks’ husband Jason’s job in the medical field, she can financially afford to do so.

To see more of Eubanks and her co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s new episode of Southern Charm Season 6, which airs on Bravo TV at 9 p.m.