‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Floors Fans While Busting Out Of Tiny Orange Bikini

Another day, another bikini-clad post for model Kara Del Toro.

The bombshell has been putting on a sexy display for fans on social media in recent weeks, sharing a number of bikini clad photos as well a slew of other hot shots with her 1 million-plus fans. While she has posed topless on the social media platform a few times in her career, she’s keeping things a little more PG but still sexy in her latest Instagram share.

In the gorgeous, new shot the model stands outside while posing with a powder blue sky and a number of beautiful palm trees just behind her. Del Toro looks straight into the camera, wearing a big smile on her face and playfully biting her tongue for the shot. She wears her long, blonde-dyed locks down and curled and appears to be wearing little to no makeup in the photo.

While holding both of her hands directly in front of her, Del Toro’s killer figure is on full display in a skimpy orange bikini. On top, the model puts on a busty display, nearly popping out of the sexy top that ties in the middle. The bottoms are just as sexy as the top, exposing Kara’s long and lean legs to the world.

It comes as no shock that the post is earning the Maxim model a ton of attention with over 11,000 likes and 130-plus comments. Some followers commented on the suit and said that they wanted to purchase it while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her amazing figure. A few others flooded the comments section with heart and flame emoji.

“You never fail to impress me,” one follower commented.

“You look absolutely amazing and stunning,” another chimed in with a series of heart and flame emoji.

“So beautiful, gorge, amazzzzzing,” another fan wrote with a series of red heart emoji.

This past weekend, The Inquisitr shared that the model attended the UNICEF gala and looked like a million bucks. In the sultry shot, the stunner showed off her outfit from the event, looking incredibly hot in a curve-hugging pink dress adorned with sparkles. The NSFW number hugged every single one of her curves, leaving little to be desired with Del Toro spilling out of the little sweetheart top. She wore her long locks down and curled as well as a face full of stunning makeup.

Like her most recent social media share, this one earned Del Toro a lot of attention with over 20,000 likes.