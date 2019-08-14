Olivia Brower Spills Out Of Tiny Yellow Bikini In New Pic

Olivia Brower is reminiscing about her photo shoot for the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which came out in early May, and she is sharing it with her Instagram fans. On Wednesday, the swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a bikini from her fittings, and it is super hot.

In the Polaroid, the California model is featured against a darn backdrop — partially thanks to the effect of the Polaroid — as she poses with a light yellow two-piece bathing suit that consists of a triangle top whose thick straps go over Brower’s shoulders and a plunging neckline that comes to her sternum, where a thin string connects the two cups, which barely contain her chest. The model teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit low on her sides, helping accentuate her full, wide hips and her overall curves.

In the shot, Brower has both arms bent as she holds onto her bikini top. She is posing in front of a rack of swimsuits, suggesting she had been trying several of them on. Brower is looking slightly upward at a point off-camera as she curls her lips into a coy half-smile.

Her hair is pulled back and darkened by the Polaroid effect. She is wearing a little eyeliner and mascara, which helps give her gaze extra depth, while her lips remained in a neutral color. She simply accessorized her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings that stand out against the dark setting.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Brower shared with her 308,000 Instagram followers raked in more than 5,800 likes and over 60 comments within just an hour of being posted, promising to garner quite a bit more interactions throughout the evening. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and to express their admiration for the swimsuit model.

“I’ll keep saying it. Olivia is the next kate upton,” one user chimed in.

“So beautiful [three heart eyes emoji] I’m in love,” another fan raved, trailing the comment with a series of smiling faces with three hearts.

“The girl next door is becoming a Supermodel,” a third fan added, also pairing the comment with emoji depicting different stars and hand signs.

“I’m sure mj knew you’d be a major model even then,” another one echoed the sentiment.