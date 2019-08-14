Philadelphia Police Shooting Leaves Multiple Officers Injured Near Temple University Hospital

Multiple Philadelphia Police officers have been injured by gunfire, according to NBC News. Fox News informed viewers that Fox 29 in Philadelphia confirmed five officers have been shot, resulting from a narcotics operation.

Dozens of officers were responding to a report of an active shooter in a North Philadelphia area known as Nicetown where they were forced to take cover after being fired on by the gunman. At least five officers have been injured but there are no specifics about how many people have been injured, or how bad those injuries are. Those injured in the firefight have been rushed to a local hospital, where responders have rushed supplies in preparation for those impacted by the events.

Temple University’s Health Sciences Center, which is located near the event, was shut down Wednesday afternoon as the situation developed. The University warned people via Twitter to take shelter and stay silent.

“Lockdown is in effect for Health Sciences Center Campus. Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding,” it wrote.

As of 5:48 p.m. on Wednesday, the University warned students and faculty that the lockdown was still in effect.

Local buses have also been halted as officers deal with the shooting.

The situation began around 4:30 p.m. when people began calling emergency services to report gunshots.

“Officer calls for everything you got. SWAT, long gun,” a law enforcement officer said according to reports. “I got an officer shot.”

At least three police officers have been shot in Philadelphia, according to a federal law enforcement source. Follow live updates: https://t.co/bk2X3q0obr pic.twitter.com/C5rUjMDFf3 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 14, 2019

At least one person involved in the situation has been arrested while officers continue their search for a second male individual, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Local families, students, and neighbors were gathered at the event watching as things unfolded. Concerns about the nearby University and a local daycare also prompted concerned parents to descend on the area.

Officers have barricaded streets in the area and have surrounded multiple homes in the area.

“It was like a war,” one mother said. “Like the scenes that you see in war. The guns, the fire, the noise. It was like bombs going off simultaneously at a time where people are having dinner.”

Reports indicate this is an active shooter situation and a representative for the Philadelphia Police Department called the situation “an active and ongoing incident.”