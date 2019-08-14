Kendall Jenner’s Throwback Photo Is Causing A Lot Of Confusion On Instagram

Kendall Jenner’s most recent Instagram share has some fans scratching their heads.

As fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star know, Jenner shares a ton of photos for her loyal fans on social media, and almost every single post earns her over a million likes, as well as thousands of other comments. While the supermodel normally shares photos from shoots and vacations, she delights fans every once and a while with throwbacks, just like she did today.

In the first photo in the series of two, Jenner appears to be a toddler, no more than 3-years-old. She wears her short, black locks down and goes shirtless in the image, holding a wooden bat behind her head. Kendall looks directly into the camera in the shot, rocking a blue and white pacifier in her mouth as well as dark, black circles under her eyes though it’s unclear if they’re bruised or painted on.

In the second photo in the series of two, Jenner holds the same wooden bat as she did in the previous image and once again looks directly into the camera. In the caption of the image, Jenner simply writes three question marks and leaves little explanation as to why she has such dark circles under her eyes.

In just a short time of the photos going live on her account, they’ve earned Jenner a ton of attention from fans with over 1.3 million likes, in addition to 5,800-plus comments. Some followers commented on the image to let Jenner know that she looks adorable while countless other fans were left very puzzled by the post.

“This is what i see in the corner of my room during deep paralysis,” one follower commented.

“When you have a mental break down but you still be lookin on fleek,” another fan chimed in.

“Omg you were the cutest toddler,” one more fan wrote.

Even a few of Jenner’s more famous followers commented on the image, including model Hailey Baldwin.

“What’s changed? I say not a lot.”

As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, Jenner is still at the top of her game when it comes to social media. Currently, the model has a following of over 159 million on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, making her the most-followed model and beating out other popular figures like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Chrissy Teigen.

In the past, Jenner has talked about using the platform to share photos that she chooses to, noting that with paparazzi photos, she doesn’t get to pick what is shared. With Instagram, she said she gets to select every image that she posts, making it a little more personal.

