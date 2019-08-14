Kristin Cavallari’s Bikini-Clad Photo Sparks Eating Disorder Comments From Fans

Kristin Cavallari definitely knows how to turn heads on social media.

As those who follow the reality star on Instagram know, Kristin is no stranger to showing off her beautiful figure in a number of sexy outfits that range from business casual to beach chic. In the most recent photograph that was shared with fans, the mother of three leaves little to the imagination in a sexy blue bikini, earning Cavallari a lot of attention — although not all of it was positive.

In the photo, the 32-year-old sits on the back of a boat and throws up a peace sign in the air with one hand. She lets her short, blonde locks flow in the wind while wearing a pair of earrings and a sheer white cover-up. The Uncommon James founder appears to be makeup-free in the image, letting her true beauty shine through.

Kristin’s killer figure is on full display in a powder blue bikini that features high-waisted pants and a low-plunging top, leaving almost nothing to be desired. In just a short time of the image going live, it has already earned the blonde bombshell plenty of attention with more than 77,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments.

While some fans commented on the image to let the reality star know that she looks amazing, countless others couldn’t help but comment on her bikini body. And a few other Instagram users took the opportunity to slam Cavallari for being too thin with many even accusing her of having an eating disorder.

“When eating “healthy” makes you look sick, maybe it’s time to eat a little unhealthy. A grown woman with the body of a ten year old boy, is not normal and it never will be. Just think, the camera adds 10 pounds, so in person she must really look like she’s on her death bed,” one follower commented on the photo.

“I’m just worried that you’re starving,” another fan wrote.

“For the hateful comments. If she was dangerously skinny she wouldn’t be able to birth three kids, and breastfeed. Why is it so much easier to shame thin women and not so much heavier women,” another Instagram user said in defense of Cavallari.

It does not yet appear as though Cavallari herself has taken time to clap back at the claims but she has been known to interact with fans from time to time, so it will be interesting to see if she ends up saying anything back. As her followers know, Kristin opted out of spinoff of her previous hit show, The Hills: New Beginnings, just like former co-stars Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Bosworth and the other ladies were asked to join the cast but they all decided not to return to the popular series for different reasons. Lo called her time on the series “an interesting experience” that gave her a great platform and following on social media but said that she has no interest in “going down that rabbit hole” again.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays on MTV after Teen Mom OG.