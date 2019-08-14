Kendall Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian’s Leopard-Print Bikinis Spark Hilarious Flintstones Comments

When it comes to fun popular culture references, Instagram can always be relied on to deliver. Kendall Jenner and her sister Kourtney Kardashian appear to have received plenty today after the pair took to Instagram for a swimwear update.

Earlier today, Kourtney took to her Instagram with a photo of herself and her 23-year-old sister. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars were flaunting their sizzling bodies in twinning bikinis that offered just the right amount of variety. While 40-year-old Kourtney had opted for traditional yellow and black with her bandeau-style two-piece, 23-year-old Kendall was channeling green, rocking the animal print. The siblings were photographed with matching head turbans and a lush green backdrop of leaves and rocks near the stone floors they were posing on.

It looks like Instagram was in the mood for some fun. Fan comments referencing popular cartoon sitcom The Flintstones have been pouring in, with what seemed to be users unable to stop themselves from mentioning the resemblance.

“Yah-Bah-Dah-Bah-Doooooooo!” one fan wrote with flame and alien emoji.

“The “new” Wilma Flintstone & Betty Rubble!” another said.

“I have really big flintstones vibes, but in a good way,” one fan reassured the sister.

The comments just kept rolling in.

“Flintstones I can make ya bedrock girl,” one fan wrote.

“Flintstone!” another exclaimed.

Other comments referencing the much-loved characters came in, although it did seem that users weren’t out to be hurtful. Kendall and Kourtney mostly received praise for joining forces and delivering an epic bikini display, although not all comments were positive. Mentions of cultural appropriation saw some eyebrows raised, with a few users also questioning the turban finish.

Loading...

Regardless, the update quickly proved popular. It had racked up over 289,000 likes within just 45 minutes of going live. Fans paying attention to the post’s caption will also have noticed that Kourtney was gearing up for a launch: her Poosh lifestyle brand has collaborated with swimwear brand Aquis, with the merchandise going live on the star’s site on Thursday.

Kourtney’s Poosh brand launched in April. While Kardashian-Jenner business ventures are mostly known for going down the cosmetics route, Kourtney’s bucks the trend. Sister Kim Kardashian is CEO of KKW Beauty, while 22-year-old Kylie Jenner is the world’s youngest billionaire thanks to her 2015-founded Kylie Cosmetics brand. Poosh harnesses Kourtney’s love of holistic living, healthy nutrition, and alternative therapies. Clearly, though, it’s also set to embrace the star’s love of swimwear.

Fans wishing to see more of Kendall and Kourtney should follow their social media accounts.