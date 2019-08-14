Raye Releases Powerful Video For Emotional Track, ‘Love Me Again’

Raye is one of the U.K.’s rising talents and has been one to watch for some time.

The “By Your Side” songstress released her latest single, “Love Me Again,” at the beginning of the month and has now released the song’s music video for her fans.

“I wrote this song with tears swelling in my eyes and a broken heart. This is the most vulnerable I’ve ever been… and the most honest I can possibly be. I hope you connect to this song and it heals you how it’s healing me,” Raye tweeted, as she explained the story behind the track.

The music video sees Raye tear up while serving killer looks. The “Friends” hitmaker is owning long dark braided hair and a number of different garments. In one scene, she is rocking a floral bra with hot pants that match. In some clips, Raye is performing full choreography on her own, which she is not usually known for doing. She looks very regal in a gold headpiece while letting out her inner emotions.

The YouTube comments on her official channel have been received really positively by her fans who hope the new single will become a smash for the star.

“Praying Raye receives the hype she deserves soon,” one user wrote.

“A QUEEN THE AMOUNT OF POWER YOU HAVE SCARES ME,” another shared.

“THIS SONG IS SO BEAUTIFUL. I hope you are the next big thing to come out of England, we luv u,” a third mentioned.

“The pain in your eyes brought me to tears. This video is so so beautiful,” a fourth commented.

The 21-year-old Raye has been building her status as one of the U.K’s leading ladies since 2016. After coming third place in the BBC Sound of 2017 poll, she has been working hard on her own material and penning hits for other artists.

In 2016, she collaborated with Jonas Blue on his summery hit, “By Your Side” which charted worldwide and has gone platinum in the U.K., according to BPI. Her most successful single to date, “You Don’t Know Me” was a collaboration with Jax Jones. The anthem became a top 10 smash around the world and has been certified double platinum in her home country, per BPI.

Since 2014, she has released three EPs — Welcome To The Winter, Second, and Side Tape.

Her highest-charting single as the lead artist, “Decline,” peaked at No. 15 in the U.K.

Raye has written for many established acts including Charli XCX, Madison Beer, John Legend, Little Mix, and Ellie Goulding, to name a few. One of her latest songwriting credits is for Beyonce’s track “Bigger” on The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.