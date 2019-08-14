Hannah Godwin Rocks A Tiny Bikini As ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Fans Buzz Over Her On-Screen Love Triangle

This summer on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, Hannah Godwin is struggling as she tries to decide whether she’s destined to be with Blake Horstmann or Dylan Barbour. Off-screen, it looks as if Hannah is pretty happy and that was quite evident in a new Instagram post she shared on Wednesday.

In Hannah’s new Instagram post, she is wearing a tiny floral bikini as she smiles with her eyes closed. Godwin’s caption encouraged others to give away their smiles to those who need them, and this look and sentiment clearly won over her followers.

Godwin was already building her profile as an Instagram influencer before doing Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor as well as this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise. As a result, she’s got an impressive number of fans checking in on her regularly. Hannah has 1.1 million followers, and it looks like they loved this latest look.

Within one short hour of being live on Godwin’s page, this post had received nearly 98,000 likes. In addition, more than 750 fans also commented on the Bachelor in Paradise star’s photo, and people noted that she was beautiful, sweet, and cute.

Among those who quickly liked Hannah’s post was Dylan, one of her on-screen beaus. Fans were left hanging with Tuesday’s episode, but Bachelor in Paradise spoilers previously shared by The Inquisitr tease that viewers shouldn’t give up on this pairing of Hannah and Dylan yet.

Hannah didn’t specify that this gorgeous bikini shot was a new photo, but it doesn’t appear to be anything she’s previously shared. It looks as if the photo is being taken as she stands in front of a sliding glass door, and it’s reflecting mountains and palm trees off in the distance.

Godwin had sunglasses swept up to the top of her head and her long, blond hair cascaded over her shoulders in loose waves. The Bachelor in Paradise star looked fresh-faced in this snap, and fans couldn’t miss how insane and svelte her figure looked.

A number of the comments on this post of Hannah’s criticized her for what transpired with Dylan and Blake in this week’s episodes. However, Bachelor in Paradise spoilers tease that things will take a turn soon, and viewers may soon be cheering for Godwin as she seemingly finds what may be lasting love.

Hannah Godwin may be stressed out and shedding some tears in the current episodes of Bachelor in Paradise, but spoilers tease that she’s got plenty to be happy about in her real-life world these days. Judging from this latest Instagram post, she’s definitely feeling great, and fans cannot wait to hear updates from her about the status of her love life now.