Sara Underwood Exposes Chest In Mesh Bra With A Giant Bowl Of Honey Oh’s

Sara Underwood is proving that she has a giant appetite. The Playboy model took to her Instagram on Wednesday for a super-sexy post that doubled up as a reminder that she digs breakfast foods. This blonde may come with rock-hard muscles, but it looks like Sara’s fans now have an insight into how she fuels her active lifestyle.

Sara’s photo today showed her inside a wood-paneled cabin – followers of the model’s Instagram will know that Sara is a lover of nature, the great outdoors, and spending zen time in stunning locations that frequently see her sleeping in wood cabins. Wednesday’s photo wasn’t showing Sara in the cabin’s bedroom, though. The model appeared to be gearing up for the day in the cabin’s kitchen, with counters behind her showing a tea kettle and various kitchen bric-a-brac. Of course, fans likely noticed the Honey Oh’s cereal box to the left of the model, with what was clearly a bowlful of it in Sara’s right hand. The model had a spoon held to her mouth with the other hand – in short, it was breakfast time.

Sara’s update may have been food-centric, but it was ticking boxes for other reasons. The blonde was rocking a dangerously sexy lingerie ensemble, although there was a sporty feel to Sara’s mesh-netted bra and matching briefs. The see-through materials were, however, showing off the star’s signature assets in a statement way. Sara’s chest was on show, with fans also seeing her curvy hips, trim stomach, and toned thighs.

A fun caption from Sara mentioned her appetite, although it also gave a nod to the brand of lingerie being donned. Sara is a Fashion Nova ambassador, with many of her Instagram updates showcasing the affordable clothing line’s merch.

Fashion Nova is, of course, notorious for collaborating with Instagram’s high and low-profile faces. Swimwear and lingerie model Abby Dowse frequently gives the label a shout-out, although fashionistas are likely more familiar with the megastars who’ve joined forces with the brand. Cardi B has full-blown collections with Fashion Nova. Likewise associated with the brand is model Blac Chyna.

While Cardi and Chyna may deliver the brand’s denims and mini dresses, Sara mostly sticks to showcasing Fashion Nova’s sexy lingerie pieces. Her casual wardrobe is, however, noticed by fans.

Sara now comes as somewhat of an Instagram heavyweight. The model has 9.2 million followers, with a fair few celebrity faces following her. Sara’s account is followed by rapper Chanel West Coast, YouTuber Tana Mongeau, plus Instagram star and model Sommer Ray.