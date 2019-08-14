Sofia Richie Shows Off Perky Derriere In Thong Bikini

Sofia looked amazing in her barely-there bikini.

Sofia Richie wowed fans by flaunting her incredible physique in a barely-there black bikini. The 20-year-old uploaded a series of sexy snaps on her Instagram. In the first image, the model poses seductively, laying on cream-colored outdoor furniture on a yacht. Sofia faces away from the camera, showing off her toned derriere. The model’s long, lean legs were also on full display. The second photo shows Sofia sitting on her knees, admiring the beautiful sea. Sofia opted for a natural look, forgoing makeup.The tan and toned model looked like a summer goddess.

Fans were floored by the risque post.

“Omg Richieeee,” wrote a follower, adding a heart-eye and a fire emoji.

“Bombshell,” commented another.

“Pure perfection,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Some fans were quick to point out similarities between Sofia’s post and her pal Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s most recent snap. As reported by The Inquisitr, in Stassie’s post, she wore an identical bikini that exposed her fabulous assets.

“Literally the same pics as Stas just posted lol thought I was seeing double,” wrote a follower in Sofia’s comment section.

Sofia’s racy post has racked up more than 190,000 likes.

Both Sofia and Stassie have been enjoying an Italian vacation in celebration of their BFF Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday, reported E! News.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Sofia packed on the PDA with boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, while on the trip. On August 13, the couple was spotted holding hands while strolling the streets of Portofino. On the casual outing, the stunner looked amazing in a white bandeau and matching mini-skirt. The skintight outfit left little to the imagination. The 20-year-old accessorized her look with black Chanel sunglasses, dainty earrings, and a beige fur bag, giving the outfit added sophistication. Scott kept it casual, sporting a gray T-shirt and blue shorts.

According to W magazine, the Flip It Like Disick star opened up about the couple’s age difference. On a promo for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim questioned Scott about Sofia’s maturity level.

“Do you ever find yourself in a moment when you’re like, ‘grow up’?” the beauty mogul asked Scott about his young girlfriend.

Loading...

“Not at all. I feel like she tells it to me,” quipped Scott.

Kim proceeded to bring up the fact that Sofia was her younger sisters’ childhood playmate.

“When Kendall and Kylie were hanging out with your girlfriend 10 years ago, who would have ever thought? Like, ‘You’re going to date Kourtney’s boyfriend one day’ Never in a million years,” said Kim.

To see more of Scott and Sofia, be sure to watch Season 15 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, premiering September 15 on the E! network.