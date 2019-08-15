Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Theo Gives Summer Ammunition

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, August 15 brings a big makeup for Rey and Sharon. Plus, Theo spills the beans to Summer, and Zoe arrives in Genoa City right before Kyle and Lola’s wedding.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) make up, according to SheKnows Soaps. Things have been unbearably awkward between them since Rey found Sharon the morning after at Adam’s (Mark Grossman). They meet up at Crimson Lights, and it is all a little less awkward than the last time they saw each other during Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) bachelor/bachelorette party last week.

Rey confides his worries about Lola in Sharon, and Sharon tells him she believes in real love and forever even though she has a long list of failed relationships. For now, it does not seem like Rey and Sharon are getting back together, but they seem to be well on their way to being able to peacefully co-exist in Genoa City and not have to leave when they run into each other.

Elsewhere, Summer (Hunter King) badgers Theo (Tyler Johnson) about Kyle’s secret. While Theo wants to stay vague about the whole thing, Summer insists and lets him know that she is not going to back down. Finally, Theo drops the full shady story on her, and it’s a pretty big shock. It seems that Theo and Kyle had a wild night, and Zoe Hardisty (Anna Grace Barlow) ended up getting way too drunk and needed assistance. She was underage at the time and should not have been drinking and nearly died. Her dad stopped by to confront Theo and Kyle, and Kyle paid him $100,000 to keep the whole thing quiet.

It seems that Summer thinks that Theo is threatening Kyle’s relationship with Lola over holding some old grudge. She advises Theo to be an adult and move on from the whole thing, but Theo does not like the idea. Instead, he looks up Zoe on Faceplace, and he may have something planned for Kyle as a wedding surprise.

Ultimately, Summer finds Kyle and lets him know that Theo seems to have ill intentions. At one point in time, Summer would’ve taken this type of information and used it to stop Lola and Kyle’s wedding, but it looks like things with her have changed over the past few months. Perhaps Summer is taking her own advice and being an adult and moving on.