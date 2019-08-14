Olivia Munn Slams Fan Who Accuses Her Of Having Cellulite In The Most Epic Way Possible

Olivia Munn’s recent Instagram share is causing quite a stir on social media.

As fans know, the actress regularly shares photos of herself on Instagram and each and every post earns her a lot of attention from fans. While she does post her fair share of bikini clad photos for her fans, she also regularly rocks other sexy outfits including one that she sported in her most recent social media post.

In the gorgeous new shot that was shared on her account yesterday, the actress sits outside in what appears to be her backyard. The stunner strikes a pose while sitting in a grey-cushioned lounge chair. Munn looks directly into the camera in the shot, giving a slight smile and donning a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and matte lipstick. She wears her long, dark locks pulled halfway back and curled.

Her amazing figure is also on display in the image as rocks a tight purple colored tank top and a white skirt. While going braless for the look, Munn also flashes plenty of leg to the camera in the sultry shot. So far, the post has earned the beauty a ton of attention, racking up over 174,000 likes in addition to 2,600-plus comments.

While most of her fans had nothing but positive things to say about Olivia and her looks, one fan commented on the post, slamming Munn for having cellulite.

“Cottage Cheese,” the Instagrammer wrote.

So far, that particular comment on the post has earned the user over 200-plus comments, with many coming to the defense of Munn and letting her know that she still looks amazing. Olivia herself also took the opportunity to slam the troll.

“What woman doesn’t have cellulite?? It’s not gonna stop me from posting a pic,” Munn clapped back.

“You are wonderful and I love you and I love cellulite! All the women who are the most magnificent in my life have cellulite, eyeballs and a nose…. why? Because they are human. I have not befriended an alien yet but my fingers crossed,” another Instagram user commented. “You look incredible and I adore all that is you!”

“Omg I LOVE how you didn’t Photoshop out the little cellulite on your thigh! Makes me feel so much better about my cellulite,” one more chimed in.

Recently, the actress rang in her 39th birthday in style in Turks and Caicos. During her trip, the stunner shared a ton of photos, with many bikini-clad photos. As The Inquisitr shared, the bombshell showed off her killer body in a sexy green bikini that left little to the imagination — showing off her toned and tanned booty. On top, Munn rocked a hooded sweatshirt and wore her long, dark locks down and straight. She was all smiles for the snapshot and covers the majority of her face with a big pair of black shades.

That hot shot earned her over 600-plus comments.