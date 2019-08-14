‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Reportedly Arrested After Bizarre Behavior At Hotel Bar Days After Ditching Rehab

Bam Margera has reportedly been arrested after displaying bizarre behavior at a Hollywood hotel bar, just days after the Jackass star ditched his latest stint in rehab.

As Radar Online reported, the reality television star was acting strangely while at the Luxe Hotel on Sunset Boulevard. A staffer confronted Bam and called police, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told the celebrity news outlet.

When Bam refused to leave the bar, he was taken into custody. The spokesperson told Radar Online that Bam Margera was arrested for trespassing, and at press time on Wednesday afternoon was still in jail on $1,000 bail. The arrest took place in the early morning hours on Wednesday, the report noted.

The report noted that there was video of the 39-year-old acting strangely, leading him to be chastised by a police officer.

“This is not a f**king reality TV show. I know you’re fresh out of rehab, so let’s get your s**t together,” the officer could be heard saying.

Bam Margera had previously asked for help with his substance abuse disorder, reaching out to television personality Dr. Phil for help. The television host was able to help Bam enter rehab, but he left just a few days later.

Bam Margera has done a number of stints in rehab and hospital stays to address substance abuse and mental health issues. Back in March, he was committed to a behavioral health facility, TMZ reported. The involuntary commitment came after what was described as a “meltdown” for Bam when he allegedly threatened his manager at a New York City comedy club, where Bam was set to perform that night.

The Jackass star has a history of leaving rehab early as well, CNN reported. He entered rehab for another stay on New Year’s Day but checked out on his own after just 10 days. Bam took to social media to say that he ended up leaving because he was bored.

Loading...

Bam Margera asks Dr. Phil for help: "My family is in shambles." https://t.co/pFw7CiQJAk pic.twitter.com/sKRMMiwnbO — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) August 5, 2019

Bam Margera has been open about his struggles, saying in a 2017 interview with Vice that he has struggled with alcoholism and the eating disorder bulimia, which came as a result of a stunt for Jackass in which he learned how to vomit on demand. He has been hit with a series of rough patches since gaining fame through Jackass and his series of MTV reality shows, including the death of friend and fellow Jackass star Ryan Dunn in a 2011 car wreck, and the divorce from his first wife.