Christie Brinkley’s Latest Instagram Share Has Fans Raving Over Her Hair

Yesterday was National Prosecco Day, and model Christie Brinkley made sure to do her part and celebrate.

The blonde bombshell loves to share glimpses into her life with her legion of Instagram fans, and she makes multiple posts on her account on a weekly basis. In the most recent photo that was shared with her 500,000-plus fans, Brinkley looks nothing short of amazing as she enjoys a nice, colorful cocktail that comes complete with Prosecco.

In the gorgeous new photo, the 65-year-old sits at an outdoor table and sips a cocktail through a straw. The model looks stunning in a white, long-sleeved blouse, though her pants are not visible in the shot. She accessorizes the look with a silver watch and a pair of matching hoop earrings while she appears to be donning a face full of makeup including eyeliner, mascara, blush, and eyeshadow.

The stunner completes her look by wearing her long, blonde locks down and curly with a few pieces blowing in the wind. In the caption of the image, the model makes mention that she is just doing her part on National Prosecco Day, as she appears to be drinking an Aperol Spritz. The post has been live on the model’s account for a short time, but it’s already earned Brinkley rave reviews with over 5,000 likes and 120-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the image to gush over how amazing the model looks while countless others couldn’t help but rave over her beautiful hair. A few other fans simply took to the post and commented with an emoji.

“Your hair. Actually all of you,” one follower gushed with a red heart emoji.

“Beautiful hair!!,” another Instagrammer wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“Your beauty is luminous!!!” another fan gushed.

As those who follow Christie on social media know, she earns a ton of attention with each and every photo that she posts. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the mother of three wowed her fans in a sexy and workout-chic outfit. In the first image in the series, the blonde beauty poses for a photo with a series of cactus just behind her. The bombshell throws her hands in the air and is all smiles while she wears her long locks in a braid off to the side. She rocks a tight-fitting purple top as well as a pair of matching bottoms that show off her taut tummy and toned legs.

This post earned her a lot of attention as well, with over 140-plus comments and 3,000-plus likes.