Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Had A Strange ‘Sexual’ Picture Of Bill Clinton In A Blue Dress, Says Source

The Daily Mail reports that an anonymous source claims convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly took his own life last weekend, possessed a strange portrait of Bill Clinton in his Manhattan mansion.

Per The Inquisitr, Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse is reported to have lots of creepy additions, including a self-portrait and doll body parts as decorations. According to the source, he also had a picture of Clinton sitting in the Oval Office dressed suggestively in a blue dress and red heels.

Clinton was a known friend of Epstein. The Guardian reported that he flew on Epstein’s private plane, also known as the “Lolita Express,” although Clinton has denied being close to the disgraced financier.

The source provided a blurry picture of the strange portrait — allegedly hanging in a room off the stairway of the Upper East Side townhouse — that they claim was snapped while in the home in October 2012. In the picture, Clinton has his legs crossed with one side of the blue dress — reminiscent of Monica Lewinsky — hanging off his shoulder.

According to the source, they spotted the picture when they were being led from Epstein’s office to his personal quarters.

“It was through a door that had been left temporarily open by his housekeeper or butler. I thought, ‘Why in the world would Epstein have that up?’ I didn’t even know that they knew each other,” she said, adding that it was her business partner that took the photo.

“He took a picture,” she said. “I was mortified because there were cameras everywhere.”

“It was absolutely Bill Clinton. It was shocking — it was definitely a painting of him,” she said of the picture.

“It was a very provocative, sexual picture.”

NEW: There is a "sexual picture" of former Democrat President Bill Clinton hanging in convicted pedophile and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan mansion https://t.co/yCJUsp07Ce — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 14, 2019

Loading...

The Daily Mail claims that it has seen the metadata for the photo and says that the date and location information matches with the anonymous source’s story. But The Guardian reports that Wikipedia has banned the publication as an unreliable source, citing its reputation for poor fact-checking and sensationalism.

Along with Clinton, Epstein was known to have been friends with Donald Trump. Trump was a passenger of one of Epstein’s private jets in 1997, and in 2002 he boasted that he and Epstein had been friends for 15 years. After Epstein’s arrest for sex trafficking, the president walked back his favorable claims.

In addition, The Inquisitr reported that the disgraced financier’s first 13-month jail stint for soliciting and procuring an underage prostitute was handed to him via a “non-prosecution” deal under Trump’s former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta.