Jeffrey Epstein On Tape ‘Cagey’ About Source Of His Fortune, In Newly Discovered Interview From Private Island

In a never-before-heard 2003 interview, the now-deceased multimillionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein reveals details of his life, but remains 'cagey' about how he made his money.

In an interview conducted 16 years ago by a Wall Street Journal reporter, the now-deceased multimillionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein went into detail about his life and career — but remained “cagey” about where and how he accumulated his vast fortune, which totaled more than $500 million when he died on August 10, according to New York Magazine.

Recordings of the 2003 interview have been posted to the audio sharing site Megaphone.fm. The interview was conducted by now-former Wall Street Journal reported David Bank, who traveled to Little St. James, in the United States Virgin Islands — the private island owned by Epstein from 1998 until his death — to speak to Epstein. At that time, Epstein was 50 years old and still two years away from the first child sex abuse allegations he would face.

In 2005, police began a wide-ranging investigation of Epstein after a woman in Palm Beach, Florida, told police there that Epstein had molested her 14-year-old daughter, according to The Guardian. The investigation led to a guilty plea by Epstein, but a controversially lenient sentence.

But in the 2003 interview, reported by Bloomberg News on Wednesday, Epstein makes only one, indirect reference to his private, sexual affairs. When the reporter asked him why he preferred to conduct the interview in a small gazebo on the island rather than at the mansion there that served as Epstein’s residence, Epstein replied, “Too many girls.”

The audio excerpts offer a rare opportunity to hear Epstein discuss his life in his own voice, which still bears traces of the Brooklyn accent of his youth.

The Wall Street Journal never published the interview with Epstein, though the Bloomberg report gives no reason why the paper declined to run the interview.

In one Megaphone.fm excerpt, Epstein discusses the founding of his supposed financial management business after he departed the Bear Stearns investment firm. But according to the Bloomberg account, Epstein reveals only one client of his firm, billionaire Leslie Wexner, founder and CEO of L Brands, parent company of Bath & Body Works, Abercrombie & Fitch and the women’s lingerie company Victoria’s Secret.

But Epstein does not reveal exactly what he does for Wexner, saying only, “I don’t tell him what sweaters to buy, he doesn’t tell me when to buy or sell stock,” as quoted by Bloomberg reporter Tom Metcalf.

Epstein in the interview refuses to disclose the names of any of his other alleged clients, or even how many of them he had — revealing only that the number was, “Less than 10. More than four.”

In another Megaphone.fm audio excerpt, Epstein discusses his motivations for making large amounts of money.

Following Epstein’s arrest on July 6, as The Inquisitr reported, financial experts expressed skepticism about whether Epstein was legitimately managing the money of wealthy clients at all — but instead, blackmailing them.

“Not one institutional trading desk, primary or secondary, had ever traded with Epstein’s firm,” hedge fund manager David Kass told New York Magazine.