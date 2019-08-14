Farrah Abraham Lets It All Hang Out In Leopard-Print Thong Bikini

Farrah Abraham left very little to the imagination this week when she was snapped soaking up some sun in a very revealing bikini.

According to TMZ, Farrah Abraham was photographed by the paparazzi as she hit the pool during an outing in Los Angeles, California this week.

In the photos, the former Teen Mom OG star is seen wearing a barely-there, leopard-print bikini. The swimwear boasted a classic triangle top, which was too small for Farrah’s ample bust.

The top covered only a portion of Abraham’s bare chest, leaving the rest to bust out. The bikini bottoms were equally skimpy, with very little material that narrowly covered Farrah in the front, and flaunted her curvy backside.

Abraham had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders as she frolicked in the water.

Farrah also sported a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a glossy pink color to her lips to complete the glam look.

Farrah accessorized her look with beads in her hair, a shell necklace, and a gold chain with a pendant.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham has been very serious about her health and fitness recently, likely resulting in her toned bikini body.

“I love my body. Like, I am the healthiest I have ever been. I am the happiest. I am not so fit like I was last year. I am more feminine now. So, I have been enjoying it, I really have been,” Farrah told Life & Style.

Abraham went on to reveal what exercises she likes to do to keep herself in shape and have some fun while doing so.

“Boxing is always great, I am not going to lie, but I have been mixing [it] up. I have been doing Pilates. I have been doing just stretching — just pure stretching classes — nothing else,” Farrah continued.

“There have been a lot of good new workouts. So, I am kind of like doing two-a-days, but [with] a different workout regimen,” Farrah added of her exercise routine.

