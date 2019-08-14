WWE News: Hall Of Famer Demands An Apology From Bray ‘The Fiend’ Wyatt

It may have been a few years, but one legend is still holding a grudge.

Ever since Bray Wyatt revealed his gimmick change with the “Firefly Funhouse” and “The Fiend,” he has certainly become a changed man. There have been small aspects of his past character mixed in, but the majority of his gimmick has been all-new and very strange. During this time, Wyatt has been giving out random apologies to different people, and one WWE Hall of Famer has flat out demanded one of his own.

Earlier this year, Wyatt began apologizing randomly to different superstars, and it has been rather odd. All of this, though, has been done on social media as it is not something that he’s brought into his on-screen character and gimmick.

The Inquisitr reported that Wyatt apologized to Chris Jericho for putting his family through all kinds of strife. This is long after Jericho had spurned WWE and signed with All Elite Wrestling, so it was certainly not anything having to do with a current storyline of any kind.

Later, Wyatt apologized to The Shield for putting them through any kinds of trouble, and he even offered to join them. Earlier this month, Wyatt issued an apology to Kurt Angle after “The Fiend” attacked the Olympic hero on an episode of Monday Night Raw.

Now, another WWE Hall of Famer has decided to reach out to Bray Wyatt and see where his long overdue apology has been hiding.

WWE

Back in 2015, the returning Dudley Boyz partnered with other ECW Originals to take on The Wyatt Family in a very interesting feud. At TLC that year, The Wyatt Family defeated the Dudleys, Rhyno, and Tommy Dreamer in a huge eight-man elimination tables match.

On Monday, Wyatt hopped on Twitter to issue an apology to Sean Rueter, who is a reporter for Cageside Seats, and it drew the attention of Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley). The WWE Hall of Famer questioned “The Fiend” and wondered where his apology was for an incident that happened more than four years ago.

Dear Mr. Fiend or Bray, Ummmm….I noticed you have been apologizing to many people lately and I just wanted to remind you that you quite abruptly eliminated me from the 2015 Royal Rumble in Philly and you kinda derailed my push. So… Have a nice day ???? Your friend, Bubba — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 13, 2019

Not wanting to disappoint, Wyatt was more than happy to oblige and offer up an apology to Bully Ray, but it wasn’t without a bit of sarcasm.

Dear @bullyray5150, I’m sorry ????@TestifyDVon assured me we were already BEST friends. But, it was the Polka dot Mastadon @THETOMMYDREAMER that tried to commit man slaughter on my partner @LukeHarperWWE. All while wearing a thick coat of mayonnaise on his skin. #BigHeat — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 14, 2019

Eventually, this whole thing with Bray Wyatt could end up turning into some kind of an angle in WWE with another superstar or two. It will be interesting to see if this ever goes further than apologies on Twitter, but it doesn’t necessarily fit in with the character of “The Fiend.” Then again, it does seem to work well with the Wyatt who appears in the “Firefly Funhouse” segments.