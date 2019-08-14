Tamra Judge’s New House In Coto De Caza Is ‘Double Gated,’ Reveals How Far She Is From Vicki Gunvalson

Tamra Judge moved into a new home months ago.

Tamra Judge and her husband, Eddie Judge, moved into a new home in Coto De Caza months ago and during last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, she admitted that she’s not as close to Vicki Gunvalson as some might assume.

While chatting with host Andy Cohen as her other Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Shannon Beador, sat in the audience, Tamra said that while she and Vicki do live in the same neighborhood, she doesn’t really see her and has never gotten a welcome casserole from her.

“I’ve never gotten a casserole,” Tamra confirmed, according to a report from Bravo TV’s Home & Design on August 14.

According to Tamra, Coto de Caza is a huge community.

“I ride bikes and it’s about 15 miles around, it’s kind of a big community to ride around. So Vicki is about three miles from us and I really don’t see her,” she explained.

Tamra went on to say that while Vicki lives inside one of the community’s gates, her and Eddie’s home is “double gated.”

Months ago, Tamra and Eddie spoke about their newest home, which the moved into less than one year after purchasing another home near by that didn’t feel right for their family, and explained that Vicki wasn’t exactly close enough to bring them sugar.

“We’re far enough that we don’t consider her as a neighbor,” Eddie explained to Bravo TV’s Home & Design in February.

As for Tamra, she confirmed that she and Eddie hadn’t yet seen Vicki.

While Vicki hasn’t been a regular guest at Tamra and Eddie’s home since the moved, that isn’t to say they aren’t close. In fact, after years of on and off feuding, Tamra and Vicki appear to be in a great place within their relationship and recently appeared together on Jerry O’Connell’s new talk show, Jerry O.

Tamra and Vicki have also been in close contact with one another on social media in the weeks since it was confirmed that Vicki had been demoted from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County ahead of Season 14. Following the news, Vicki confirmed her reduced role on Instagram and was immediately met with supportive messages from a number of Bravo TV stars, including Tamra and Shannon Beador.

To see more of Tamra, Eddie, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.