Tamra Judge Says She’s ‘Not Buying’ That Her Son Sent Threatening Text Messages To His Ex

Tamra's son Ryan allegedly sent abusive text messages to his ex-girlfriend.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is taking her son’s side, reports the Daily Mail.

Tamra’s son Ryan Vieth allegedly sent his ex-girlfriend, Sarah Rodriguez, a series of threatening text messages. Sarah proceeded to put her ex on blast and posted the screenshots of the troubling messages on her Instagram.

“F*** YOU!!!!!!!!!” reportedly wrote Ryan.

The now-deleted screenshots also showed Tamra’s son sending the mother of his child a photo of a bullet.

“This one is for you,” he threatened.

In the messages, Sarah reprimanded Ryan for repeatedly speaking unkindly to their daughter, Ava.

“She acts like a little b****. Just like you… So you can both get f***ed,” Ryan replied.

After Sarah called her ex out on his abuse, he told her to “go kill yourself.”

“This is how the victim talks about my daughter,” Sarah wrote in the caption of the post. “He has threatened me and said and done things beyond imaginable. I am done being blamed for his actions.”

On Tuesday, Tamra was questioned about the upsetting ordeal during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live! hosted by Andy Cohen.

A viewer asked the Bravo boss to have Tamra talk about the text messages. Tamra seemed to be unaware of the situation, asking for further clarification.

“I don’t know, but Sarah tends to go on social media and posts all this stuff, then delete it, so I’m not buying into it,” said the television personality.

Tamra’s family has previously clashed with Ryan about his political views, noted Bravo. On the premiere of Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra asked Ryan to clear the air with her younger son, Spencer.

“Ryan’s a fanatic Trump supporter, and Spencer’s the total opposite,” Tamra revealed.

Ryan did not feel he needed to apologize for supporting Donald Trump, stating he loved his country. Tamra agreed there was nothing wrong with being patriotic but Ryan has threatened his brother with physical violence.

“You said you were gonna punch him in the face,” said the Bravo star.

Loading...

Ryan claimed Spencer called him a racist, causing him to negatively react.

Tamra wondered if her son’s political difference stem for being raised in different socioeconomic households. The reality star stated she struggled to make ends meet when Ryan was growing up and had to work two separate jobs. Tamra continued to say she feels her eldest son may also be jealous of Spencer.

To see more of Tamra, be sure to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County, airing Tuesdays on Bravo.