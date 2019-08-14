Kylie Jenner Flaunts Curves In Minidress As She Is Spotted In The South Of France

Kylie Jenner jetted off to southern Italy last week to celebrate her 22nd birthday with a number of loved ones, but the group decided to continue their Mediterranean tour by heading to France on Wednesday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted going for a luxurious lunch date with her beau, rapper Travis Scott, at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, as reported by The Daily Mail. The couple was pictured joining the rest of their friends and family members, including their baby daughter Stormi Webster, on a boat after the outing.

Kylie looked like a fairy tale princess in a white, long-sleeved, corseted minidress, which had a pink floral pattern and some frill detailing. The beauty mogul flaunted her impossibly slim waist and toned long legs in the outfit, looking especially incredible considering she gave birth to Stormi just a year and a half ago. She paired the summery ensemble with some comfy white sandals, and both her nails and toenails were painted in a matching white color.

She completed the look with some quirky, diamond-encrusted sunglasses and a bright pink purse. Her dark raven locks were styled into a sleek bun, and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup. Kylie smiled as she walked alongside her baby father, and the two seemed excited to be meeting up with their baby girl, who looked adorable in a little pink dress and cute black sandals.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Walk Hand-In-Hand With Precious Stormi As They Arrive in France https://t.co/6RgyV3i0e4 via @HollywoodLife — Anette Fekete (@SweetAnette96) August 14, 2019

Travis was casually stylish as per usual, donning a white shirt with blue and green patterns over a white T-shirt, as well as a pair of black shorts. He sported some colorful stripy socks and brown Nike sneakers. He protected his eyes from the sun with a black cap. He was carrying a drink in his hand, which he passed over to Corey Gamble, “momager” Kris Jenner’s partner, who helped the duo hop onto the boat.

Joining them were also 63-year-old Kris, Kylie’s close friend Sofia Richie and her own boyfriend Scott Disick. The Kylie Cosmetics founder has had a full week of celebrations, during which she rented a $20 million mega yacht to host her family and friends.

Travis Scott x Kylie Jenner pic.twitter.com/fd72v5axTu — High Hype (@highvhype) August 14, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some of her best friends have also been spending the week with her, including longtime pal Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, her assistant Victoria Villarroel, and beauty entrepreneur Yris Palmer, among others. Unfortunately for Kylie, none of her big sisters were able to join the party, but they will likely celebrate Kardashian style once she returns to Los Angeles.