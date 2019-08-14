Kendall Jenner’s Barely-There Pink Bikini Heats Up Instagram

Kendall Jenner is heating up social media yet again with her famous supermodel curves.

On Wednesday, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram story to share a racy new bikini photo, which likely got the pulses of her fans racing.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sitting in a lounge chair while soaking up some sun in a tiny pink bikini.

Jenner laid back against a white cushion as she sat on a white towel and sunned herself in the chair. Kendall sported a tiny pink bikini with a classic triangle top, which flaunted her cleavage.

The bikini bottoms appeared to be a thong and were high-cut on her hip to show off her curvy backside, and long, lean legs. Kendall’s toned arms, flat tummy, and impressive abs were also on full display in the photograph.

Jenner had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in a sleek bun, pulled behind her head. She also donned a minimal makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips.

Kendall accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses and had a book sitting next to her on the chair.

In the background of the photo, a gorgeous view is seen, featuring a blue sky and rolling green hills.

Meanwhile, although Kendall Jenner may not be shy about showing off her supermodel figure on social media and the runway, Cheat Sheet reports that she’s actually the most private and guarded of all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

Loading...

Recently, Kendall opened up about watching her older sisters deal with their rise to fame, and believes that she can learn from their experiences in the spotlight.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that. For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” Jenner stated in a recent interview with Vogue Australia.

“A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally,” Kendall added of keeping her romances as private as possible.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kendall Jenner by following the reality star on social media.