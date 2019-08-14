Dayna Kathan Describes Her Summer As ‘Interesting’ After Filming Wraps On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8

Dayna Kathan will reportedly be seen full-time.

Dayna Kathan is looking back on her “interesting” summer following the conclusion of production on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

On August 13, Kathan took to her Instagram page, where she shared a photo of herself, Lala Kent, and Schroeder, and suggested she had been targeted with labels of being “thirsty” and a “poser.”

“People will always have their opinions about you. All you can do is roll the dice from time to time and know you stayed authentic to yourself. This summer has been interesting to say the least but I wouldn’t change a f*cking thing,” she wrote.

Although Kathan hasn’t officially been confirmed as a cast member of Season 8, Lala Kent seemingly revealed the news weeks ago on Instagram before quickly deleting her post. As fans of the series may have seen, Kent posted an image of herself, Ariana Madix, and Kathan lounging poolside in Los Angeles and stated that Kathan was “our new bad b***h.”

Kent then said that she and Madix were two of the “OG’s” of the show before deleting the post all together.

Also on Tuesday, Kathan posted an image of herself and Madix and told her fans and followers that she was an “angel.” In response, Madix told Kathan that she “friggin” loves her.

Also during production on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Kathan was seen spending time with longtime star Scheana Marie, who has been with the show since its start. Then, weeks later, she teamed up with Madix, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute on a group visualization meditation session that was filmed for the new episodes.

In July, a report from Hollywood Life revealed that Kathan had reportedly brought plenty of drama to the show.

“Dayna is coming in hot – she is really tight with Stassi, Lala, Katie, and Kristen in particular and has wanted to be a part of the show for awhile now,” the insider said. “She’s worked at Sur and been friends with the cast for awhile now, but she doesn’t get along with Brittany or Jax so a lot of the drama will center around that.”

According to the report, Kathan is currently employed at SUR Restaurant, where the series is based, and will likely be featured in a full-time role during Season 8 as a potential addition to the group known as the “Witches of WeHo,” which includes Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air on Bravo TV later this year.