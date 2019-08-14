‘Maxim’ Model Rachel Bush Rings In Sister Jordan’s 19th Birthday By Posting Racy Snap In Revealing Swimsuits

Rachel Bush is celebrating her little sister’s birthday by helping her break into the family business — Instagram modeling.

The 21-year-old Rachel shared a series of racy Instagram snaps to celebrate Jordan’s 19th birthday, showing the sisters taking in the sun while wearing some very revealing swimwear. The birthday snaps garnered plenty of attention from fans, with many wishing the younger sister a happy birthday and others calling for more collaborations between the curvy models.

Rachel Bush has used the attention from her famous marriage to gain a foothold in the Instagram modeling world. She is married to Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, and has taken the spotlight from the marriage to give her modeling career a major boost. Rachel has more than doubled her number of Instagram followers in the past year, recently surpassing the 1 million mark and continuing to grow toward 2 million. She is also getting some attention beyond Instagram, modeling for Maxim and hosting events.

Rachel is now using the attention to help her little sister grow her own career. As The Inquisitr had previously reported, she has featured Jordan in a series of revealing posts lately, helping Jordan grow her own following beyond the 100,000 subscriber mark. But Instagram modeling still appears to be a part-time gig for Jordan, who is a student at Florida Atlantic University.

Rachel seems to enjoy most of her time in Florida, but will be soon be making the trek up north to Buffalo for the start of the NFL season. While Rachel keeps a steady stream of bikini photos on her Instagram feed while she’s living in south Florida, she also shares plenty of glimpses of the life of an NFL wife in much colder Buffalo. The model has shared pictures from her road trips with her husband, and opened up about the challenges of raising a young daughter while her husband is kept very occupied for 16 weeks out of the year.

“Honestly it’s a lot of work,” she said in a 2018 interview with Sports Gossip. “Before having Aliyah it was a piece of cake. Besides the constant worrying about Jordan getting hurt or being alone when he traveled I was fine. Living my best life! Lol. Then when Aliyah came in the picture my whole world flipped upside down!”

Loading...

Those who want to check out more racy snaps from Rachel Bush can turn to her Instagram feed, and more from Jordan Bush can be found on her own Instagram page.