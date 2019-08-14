Hailey Baldwin Pulls Down Jeans To Expose Red Lingerie In Raunchy, Wet-Haired Pic

Hailey Baldwin is heating up Instagram. The model and wife to Justin Bieber might front media outlets for her high-profile marriage, but her career as a standalone A-Lister is sky-rocketing. It looks like the 22-year-old’s recent social media activity is living proof.

Earlier today, Hailey updated her Instagram. She posted a string of images from a recent photoshoot with Interview Magazine – clearly, the blonde (who appeared brunette today) is in demand.

The third image of Hailey from her shoot definitely seemed to be the raciest. The model was rocking her signature grunge look from acid-wash jeans with a matching jacket, but the look was likewise showcasing some lingerie. Hailey had been photographed seated and in semi-profile as she gazed behind her and into the lens with a piercing gaze. The model’s stare was confident and somewhat provocative, as was the body language matching it: Hailey had gone sexy by pulling down her jeans and exposing red briefs. Their hues contrasted the denims and a visible white bra, with the simple trio of palettes proving eye-catching.

A short and wet-haired look added fuss-free aspects to Hailey’s photo, with the model appearing minimally made up. Likewise simple was Hailey’s caption: the star only gave a nod to the magazine profiling her.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Hailey has found her face in a magazine. Earlier this year, Hailey and Justin were jointly interviewed by Vogue, with the magazine focusing on everything from Justin’s prior drug troubles to the couple’s marriage. Hailey and Justin announced their status as husband and wife in an unexpected and surprise 2018 social media post that will likely go down in history.

Speaking to Vogue about her early interactions with Justin, Hailey revealed that she wasn’t a major groupie.

“I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone. It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn’t think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap,” she said.

Meanwhile, Justin’s words seemed to suggest Hailey as being the key to his new-found balance, with mentions of his own stability manifesting.

“I’m the emotionally unstable one. I struggle with finding peace. I just feel like I care so much and I want things to be so good and I want people to like me. Hailey’s very logical and structured, which I need,” the singer reflected.

Hailey’s husband may not have featured in the model’s recent Instagram photos, but Justin has likely noticed them.