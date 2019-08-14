Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark Team Up With Lala Kent’s Fiancé Randall Emmett On ‘Secret Photo Shoot’

Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé were seen outside of the producer's jet on Wednesday.

Could Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark be working on a very strange set of engagement photos?

On Wednesday, August 14, Lala Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, shared a photo of himself with the newly engaged couple and hinted at a secret project they were working on together. Although Emmett didn’t reveal what he was doing with the Vanderpump Rules stars, a number of his fans and followers seemed to think that the couple was preparing to pose for their official engagement photos.

In the photo Emmett shared on Instagram, he was seen standing beside Schroeder and Clark as she held a creepy clown doll.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Schroeder loves all things creepy and when it comes to her relationship, she and Clark have been known to celebrate their milestones in very unconventional ways. For example, when Schroeder and Clark first confirmed they were dating, they did so during a murder-themed Valentine’s Day celebration at their Los Angeles apartment. Then, when Clark proposed to the fashion blogger, he did so at The Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Schroeder and Clark got engaged on July 31, just weeks before production on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules wrapped, and celebrated the event with a party at Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd’s home in Beverly Hills.

Although Emmett does not appear on Vanderpump Rules at all, he’s been around during a number of filmed occasions, including Schroeder and Clark’s engagement party and the Season 8 finale party, which was filmed at TomTom Restaurant and Bar on Monday night.

Emmett was also seen at the wedding of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright in Kentucky in June and actually appeared in the wedding party as one of Taylor’s groomsmen.

Loading...

While Emmett has grown quite close to the cast over the past several months, Kent doesn’t want to expose their relationship to the Bravo TV cameras, much to the reported dismay of her co-stars.

“Lala protects him and says that she gives enough of herself on the show to make up for it. She openly discusses her battles with anxiety, being sober, etc. But the whole cast is sick of it and wants her to have to show her whole life next season, now that she’s full time cast. Everyone feels it’s bullsh*t and unfair,” an insider told Hollywood Life in May.

Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8 but a premiere date has not yet been set.