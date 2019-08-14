Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Busts Out Of Soaking Wet Bikini

Hilde Osland gave her fans something to get excited about when she shared a quadruple post of herself in a soaking wet bikini.

In the snaps, Osland was standing a pool in water that was about waist-high. She wore a nude-colored bikini that showcased her enviable figure. One of the photos pictured Osland from the front with her hands in her hair. With a full face of makeup, the beauty looked flawless as she smiled for the camera. The second shot showed the Norwegian beauty from the side. The shot highlighted Osland’s voluptuous chest as well as her slender waist. Another photo showed the blonde beauty from behind with her waist-length wet hair falling down her back.

The snap gave fans a view of Osland’s perky booty and showcased her hourglass shape. The last photo in the series was a close up of Osland, which included a clear view of her chest. The model held her hands in her hair as she gave the camera a sultry look. She accessorized the look with a shell necklace, a bracelet and a pair of hoop earrings. With the aqua water all around her and the sun shining on her bronzed skin, Osland looked fabulous.

As usual, fans were thrilled with the sexy snaps. The post racked up over 17,000 likes and more than 400 comments within an hour of going live.

In the photo’s caption, Osland asked her fans which photo they preferred. Some were torn between the four, but others definitely had a favorite.

“There is not a picture of you which is not worth accolades and acclaim. So ALL 4 are stunning,” one fan told the beauty.

“I’m all over 4,” one follower wrote.

Other admirers simply shared how much they liked the snaps.

One fan told Osland that she was about “as close to perfection as you can get,” while another told her she was the “hottest” girl on Instagram.

Another admirer told Osland she looked like a Bond girl.

Osland definitely has the body to be a Bond girl, and there is no doubting that her fans would love to see her starring in a hit movie on the big screen. But for now, her 1.4 million followers will have to settle for seeing her online. There should be no complaints, however, as the blonde beauty updates her Instagram account frequently.

