Gwyneth Paltrow Flaunts Long, Lean Legs In Tiny Shorts On Outing With Husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, showed off her incredible physique on a casual outing with husband Brad Falchuk, 48, reported Daily Mail. The pair was photographed on Wednesday taking a romantic stroll. Both Gwyneth and Brad wore workout gear.

The beautiful blonde’s lean, long legs were on full display in a pair of tiny running shorts. The toned actress also wore a sheer white T-shirt and neon running shoes. The 46-year-old accessorized the athletic look with black sunglasses and a couple of necklaces, giving the ensemble added style. The star slicked back her hair in a ponytail.

Her beau opted for an equally casual outfit, wearing gray shorts, a white v-neck T-shirt, and neon green running shoes.

According to People, the Oscar-winner and her husband have been vacationing in the Hamptons with her children, Apple, 15, and Moses, 13. Gwyneth’s ex-husband, Chris Martin, 42, and his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, 29, have also joined along for the summer holiday.

The foursome was recently spotted on a double date, reported People. On August 5, the couples looked relaxed, sitting in the sand. Gwyneth flaunted her toned abs in a gray bikini top.

People noted Gwyneth and Chris have kept it amicable since their split. The exes are known for spending family vacations together.

Rumors about the Coldplay singer dating Dakota began circulating in October 2018. The pair was photographed looking cozy at a sushi restaurant. In April, an insider confirmed to the publication that while the couple is rarely seen in public, they are serious about each other.

“Dakota has been filming out of state, but most weekends she comes back to Malibu to spend time with Chris,” said the source. “They are very low-key together. They usually have friends over and rarely go out.”

Gwyneth recently divulged she moved in with her husband after nearly a year of marriage, revealed People. The couple tied the knot in September 2018 after three years of dating. In June, the actress stated she only lives with her husband four days out of the week.

Daily Mail reported Brad stated the couple waited before moving in with each other for the benefit of their children to WSJ Magazine.

“I’m moving in September. We’ve just done it slowly,” said the television producer. “Divorce is terrible, even when it’s the right thing to do. And it’s really hard on kids. Come September, we’re all gonna Brady Bunch it up, and it’ll be great.”

To see more of Gwyneth, be sure to watch the upcoming series The Politician, premiering September 27 on Netflix.