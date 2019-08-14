‘Maxim’ Model Kindly Myers Sets Instagram On Fire, Ex-Soldier Flaunts Her Jaw-Dropping Assets In Tiny Bikini

Ex-soldier and current Instagram bombshell Kindly Myers has been featured by both Playboy and Maxim and it’s photos like her latest social media post that make it clear she has plenty of additional features coming up in her future. The blonde vixen wore a skimpy bikini to show off her curves and her fans are going wild over it.

Kindly’s post was added to her Instagram page on Wednesday morning and it immediately got pulses racing. Myers was photographed near the ocean while wearing a gorgeous coral crochet bikini. Both the skimpy bottoms and the triangle top were decorated with shells to add intrigue and the ensemble showcased Myers delectable curves.

Myers tugged at the string-tie sides of her bikini bottoms and the cut was the perfect style to flaunt her curvy hips and flat tummy. The top showed plenty of cleavage and Kindly had her long, blond hair swept to one side as it blew in the breeze and cascaded over her shoulder.

The Playboy starlet may be relatively new to the social media influencer scene, but she has built an impressive portfolio of experiences over the past few years. The Kentucky native served in the Army National Guard after graduating from high school and after that, she dove into the world of modeling.

This 33-year-old stunner has certainly made waves in the modeling universe, having been featured by not only Playboy but other high-profile publications like Maxim and FHM as well. Kindly has built an Instagram following of 1.7 million fans and this gorgeous bikini snap garnered nearly 7,000 likes in just a few hours.

Myers credited photographer Koeal Braxton for this jaw-dropping shot. A glance at Braxton’s Instagram page shows that these two have worked together before and they definitely seem to be quite in sync when it comes to bringing out Kindly’s sexiest vibes.

This coral bikini snapshot received nearly 200 comments from Myers’ fans within the first few hours it was on Instagram and Kindly’s fans loved this look. Many noted that she looked gorgeous and others referred to her as a goddess, queen, and perfect.

This Playboy and Maxim model definitely seems to be building a brand that helps her stand out from the rest of the gorgeous Instagram models and influencers dominating social media these days. Fans love her experience of having served in the military, but they appreciate her stunning, curvy physique as well. Kindly Myers’s career is on fire right now and this latest photo makes it easy to see why that’s the case.